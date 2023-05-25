The large Quick View screen is the focus of a leaked Motorola Razr 40 Ultra/Razr+ promo video

Leaker Evan Blass has posted on his Twitter page 44 seconds of a promotional video for the Motorola 40 Ultra/Razr+. This is the premium version of the clamshell foldable and right off the bat, the video displays the larger 3.5-inch Quick View external display. The video shows how you can use the Quick View screen to navigate on Google Maps, view an analog clock, and receive notifications. It also can be used as a viewfinder to frame selfies.





The video also mentions that the Razr 40 Ultra/Razr+ supports "Immersive Dolby Atmos Sound" which is a surround sound platform that allows users to discern the area from which specific sounds originated while watching streamed content. The last 10 seconds of the ad turns back to the Quick View display revealing how it can open apps like the Google Wallet, music streamers, and more. You can view the video from Evan's Twitter page





Motorola will officially unveil the premium Razr, which will be called the Razr+ in the U.S., and the more affordable Razr 40 (to be called the Razr in the States) on June 1st. The latest rumored specs call for the Razr 40 Ultra/Razr+ to feature an internal 6.9-inch p-OLED display with an FHD+ resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and be equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood.









While the Razr 40 Ultra/Razr+ will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, there is a possibility that a 12GB RAM/512GB version will be available. On the front of the device will be a 12MP primary camera which is backed by a Sony IMX563 sensor. Alongside that camera is a 13MP ultra-wide lens driven by SK Hynix's Hi1336 sensor. The internal screen carries a 32MP hole-punch selfie snapper that is driven by the OmniVision OV32B40 sensor. The clamshell will have Android 13 pre-installed on the phone and a 3680mAh battery is reportedly charged with keeping the lights on. The price of the Razr+ in the U.S. could be $1,000.

