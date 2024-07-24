The Motorola Razr 2023 becomes the world's cheapest foldable after a crazy 43% discount on Amazon

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

If you are in the market for a new foldable phone, you are most likely prepared for a big hit to your wallet. After all, foldables may be fancy, but they also cost an arm and a leg to get. However, the good news is you can get a new, awesome foldable phone without breaking the bank! All you need to do is take advantage of this unmissable deal today!

Amazon is selling the affordable Motorola Razr 2023 at a jaw-dropping $300 discount, slashing the phone's price by a whopping 43%. This allows you to treat yourself to a fancy Razr phone for under $400, which is just unbelievable! Just be sure to act quickly, as you never know when Amazon will change its mind and return this budget-friendly gem to its normal price.

While technically an older model, with the Razr 2024 now available in the US, the Razr 2023 still holds its ground and is an absolute bargain at its current discount. Boasting a mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it delivers fast performance and can handle heavy tasks without any unnecessary drama. Additionally, it can take good-looking pictures with its 64MP (wide) and 13MP (ultrawide) snappers on its cover and a 32MP camera for selfies.

This phone has great battery life, too, packing a 4,200mAh power cell that can comfortably get you through the day without needing a charge. As we noted in our Motorola Razr 2023 review, you might even stretch it to two days with light usage. Moreover, it supports 30W wired charging, which can fill the tank in about 50 minutes.

Overall, the Motorola Razr 2023 is still among the best foldable phones out there and is a real steal now that it's on sale for $300 off! Therefore, don't dilly-dally and snatch one for less with this deal now!
