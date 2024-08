The Razr (2023) is undeniably attractive at $300 off via the official store

foldable phone

The Motorola Razr (2023) is still $300 off The Motorola Razr (2023) may no longer be the latest affordable flip phone from Motorola, but it remains a treat at its current price. The phone is $300 cheaper, which is its second-best price. The deal is live at the official store, and you can get extra savings with a trade-in. $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Get the Razr (2024) for up to $375 off with a Razr (2023) trade-in The official store also sells the latest Motorola Razr (2024). The phone arrives without discounts. However, you can save $375 with a Razr (2023) 128GB trade-in, so long as the device is in good condition. The official store gives you a $175 trade-in value on the phone and an extra $200 trade-in discount. $375 off (54%) Trade-in $324 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola

Do you want to get afor less than $400? Typically, it may sound like an impossible task, but not right now. The Motorola Razr (2023) , one of the best budget flip phones on the market, is still retailing for $300 off its MRSP of $699.99. The offer is live at Motorola.com, but you can also find it at Amazon.However, if you have a suitable phone to trade in, we definitely suggest going for the Motorola Store offer, as it gives you extra savings with trade-ins. By the way, however great it may seem, this fantastic discount isn't the phone's best-ever price cut. During Prime Day 2024, it was $367 cheaper. But there's little to no chance of this deal returning any time soon, so you can just as easily get your Razr (2023) right now.And if you already own a Razr (2023), why not trade it in for the Razr (2024) ? The latest model is still retailing at its standard price of $699.99 over here, but you can get it for as low as $324.99 with a Razr (2023) 128GB trade-in (in good condition), which saves you $375!Last year's Razr model certainly isn't as shiny as its successor, but it’ll still do you just fine. It has a great-looking 6.9-inch main OLED screen with 144Hz max refresh rates that gets sufficiently bright and is very color-accurate. There's also a 1.5-inch AMOLED external screen.Performance-wise, the Razr (2023) undoubtedly can't rival flagship phones. Even so, it feels smooth and doesn't stutter, thanks to its Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. And what about the camera? While not exceptional, it still takes good photos, especially in ideal conditions. The device features a 64MP wide unit, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP selfie sensor.Then you have the large 4,200mAh battery, just like its successor. The Android phone should give you over 10 hours of video streaming, which is great for a foldable device.So, if you think the Razr (2023) is good enough for you, go ahead and save $300 at the official store. Or, trade in a suitable device to enjoy some extra savings.