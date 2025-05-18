Amazon launches a rare Garmin Forerunner 265 promo you just can't pass up
This Garmin watch with an AMOLED touchscreen and long battery life is a hit at its best price on Amazon.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Seeking a Garmin Forerunner model with an AMOLED touchscreen and multi-day battery life for under $400? The Forerunner 265 meets those requirements and can now be yours at its lowest price! That's no typo — Amazon has slashed $100 off its original ~$450 asking price, knocking it to an all-time low for 2025.
To our knowledge, the 46mm sports watch hasn't seen any significant discounts since Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024. In other words, Amazon's current promo isn't just super attractive; it's also quite rare! So, if you're after highly accurate performance metrics, long battery life, and a touchscreen, the Forerunner 265 might be the right fit.
But what makes the slightly less premium Forerunner 265 an attractive choice? Well, it's not just one thing! To begin with, the unit packs a plethora of sports-related features, including support for triathlons and multisport profiles. There's also training status and Garmin Coach on deck to help you optimize workout times and stay on track with your performance goals.
All things considered, the Garmin Forerunner 265 is one of the best Garmin watches money can buy. While it may be pricey at its standard price, the model is definitely more attractive at $100 off. Get it at its best price of 2025 through Amazon while you can!
In case you missed it, the more premium Forerunner 965 has also dropped to its lowest price so far in 2025 at Amazon. Consider this Garmin watch if you don't mind spending an extra $150 for extras like full color, built-in maps and even longer battery life.
Beyond the workout features, the Garmin watch gives you a personalized morning report featuring insights on HRV status, sleep, and weather. It tracks naps, offers sleep coaching, and keeps your heart rate on track. As if that's not enough, it can stay on your wrist for up to 13 days between charges, surpassing even the best smartwatches for Android lovers on the battery life front.
