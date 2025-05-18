Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Amazon launches a rare Garmin Forerunner 265 promo you just can't pass up

This Garmin watch with an AMOLED touchscreen and long battery life is a hit at its best price on Amazon.

Deals
Different Garmin Forerunner 265 models on a white background.
Seeking a Garmin Forerunner model with an AMOLED touchscreen and multi-day battery life for under $400? The Forerunner 265 meets those requirements and can now be yours at its lowest price! That's no typo — Amazon has slashed $100 off its original ~$450 asking price, knocking it to an all-time low for 2025.

Get the Forerunner 265 at its best price of 2025!

$100 off (22%)
Want multi-day battery life, a beautiful AMOLED touchscreen, and countless sports features on your next Garmin watch? The Forerunner 265 fits the bill, and it's now down to its best price of 2025 on Amazon. Save $100 before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 965: $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (17%)
Garmin's high-end Forerunner 965 is also available at its best price of 2025 at the e-commerce giant. This model has a slightly larger 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen, longer battery life, and extras like full color, built-in maps.
Buy at Amazon

To our knowledge, the 46mm sports watch hasn't seen any significant discounts since Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024. In other words, Amazon's current promo isn't just super attractive; it's also quite rare! So, if you're after highly accurate performance metrics, long battery life, and a touchscreen, the Forerunner 265 might be the right fit.

In case you missed it, the more premium Forerunner 965 has also dropped to its lowest price so far in 2025 at Amazon. Consider this Garmin watch if you don't mind spending an extra $150 for extras like full color, built-in maps and even longer battery life.

But what makes the slightly less premium Forerunner 265 an attractive choice? Well, it's not just one thing! To begin with, the unit packs a plethora of sports-related features, including support for triathlons and multisport profiles. There's also training status and Garmin Coach on deck to help you optimize workout times and stay on track with your performance goals.

Beyond the workout features, the Garmin watch gives you a personalized morning report featuring insights on HRV status, sleep, and weather. It tracks naps, offers sleep coaching, and keeps your heart rate on track. As if that's not enough, it can stay on your wrist for up to 13 days between charges, surpassing even the best smartwatches for Android lovers on the battery life front.

All things considered, the Garmin Forerunner 265 is one of the best Garmin watches money can buy. While it may be pricey at its standard price, the model is definitely more attractive at $100 off. Get it at its best price of 2025 through Amazon while you can!
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.
Loading Comments...

