Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 leaked datasheet confirms faster CPU and GPU
Up Next:
It rarely happens that we get two Qualcomm-related leaks so close to each other. We’ve just reported about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 datasheet leak and now information about another Qualcomm chipset surface online.
Reputable leaker Evan Blass has just leaked key information about Qualcomm’s upcoming mid-range chipset, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. Although the image doesn’t contain too many specifics, one aspect is very clear: the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 will be a major upgrade over the current Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.
Another important upgrade over the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is the additional of Bluetooth 5.4 support, which is superior to the current model’s Bluetooth 5.2. It’s also worth mentioning that Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 features Spatial Audio, as well as support for Qualcomm aptX Lossless Audio and Hi-Fi DAC.
As far as the camera goes, there are a couple of features mentioned such as: Triple ISP, AI Remosaic, and Video Retouch. Judging by the datasheet, AI will be this chipset’s main selling point thanks to Gen AI support and multi-language translation/transcription.
If we are to guess, Qualcomm will first introduce the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 before the company’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, goes official in October. Still, we don’t rule out the possibility of both chipsets being unveiled during the same Snapdragon Summit 2024, which is set to kick off on October 21.
Reputable leaker Evan Blass has just leaked key information about Qualcomm’s upcoming mid-range chipset, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. Although the image doesn’t contain too many specifics, one aspect is very clear: the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 will be a major upgrade over the current Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.
According to the official datasheet, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 features 20 percent improved CPU performance over the previous generation. Also, it comes with a GPU (graphics processing unit) that’s 40 percent faster. The chipset also promises 30 percent better AI performance, as well as 12 percent overall power savings.
Another important upgrade over the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is the additional of Bluetooth 5.4 support, which is superior to the current model’s Bluetooth 5.2. It’s also worth mentioning that Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 features Spatial Audio, as well as support for Qualcomm aptX Lossless Audio and Hi-Fi DAC.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 datasheet | Image credits: Evan Blass
As far as the camera goes, there are a couple of features mentioned such as: Triple ISP, AI Remosaic, and Video Retouch. Judging by the datasheet, AI will be this chipset’s main selling point thanks to Gen AI support and multi-language translation/transcription.
There’s one other aspect that makes us believe that this will be a good fit for a mid-range gaming phone. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 features AFME (Adreno Frame Motion Engine) support for a smoother gameplay experience, as well as Adaptive Perf Engine 3.0 and VRS Pro (Variable Rate Shading).
If we are to guess, Qualcomm will first introduce the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 before the company’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, goes official in October. Still, we don’t rule out the possibility of both chipsets being unveiled during the same Snapdragon Summit 2024, which is set to kick off on October 21.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: