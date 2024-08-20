Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
GOOGLE PIXEL DEAL ALERT
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
Aug 22, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 leaked datasheet confirms faster CPU and GPU

By
0comments
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 leaked datasheet confirms faster CPU and GPU
It rarely happens that we get two Qualcomm-related leaks so close to each other. We’ve just reported about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 datasheet leak and now information about another Qualcomm chipset surface online.

Reputable leaker Evan Blass has just leaked key information about Qualcomm’s upcoming mid-range chipset, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. Although the image doesn’t contain too many specifics, one aspect is very clear: the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 will be a major upgrade over the current Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

According to the official datasheet, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 features 20 percent improved CPU performance over the previous generation. Also, it comes with a GPU (graphics processing unit) that’s 40 percent faster. The chipset also promises 30 percent better AI performance, as well as 12 percent overall power savings.

Another important upgrade over the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is the additional of Bluetooth 5.4 support, which is superior to the current model’s Bluetooth 5.2. It’s also worth mentioning that Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 features Spatial Audio, as well as support for Qualcomm aptX Lossless Audio and Hi-Fi DAC.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 datasheet | Image credits: Evan Blass

As far as the camera goes, there are a couple of features mentioned such as: Triple ISP, AI Remosaic, and Video Retouch. Judging by the datasheet, AI will be this chipset’s main selling point thanks to Gen AI support and multi-language translation/transcription.

There’s one other aspect that makes us believe that this will be a good fit for a mid-range gaming phone. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 features AFME (Adreno Frame Motion Engine) support for a smoother gameplay experience, as well as Adaptive Perf Engine 3.0 and VRS Pro (Variable Rate Shading).

If we are to guess, Qualcomm will first introduce the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 before the company’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, goes official in October. Still, we don’t rule out the possibility of both chipsets being unveiled during the same Snapdragon Summit 2024, which is set to kick off on October 21.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless