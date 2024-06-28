Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Qualcomm plans to make updates easier for Android OEMs

By
0comments
Qualcomm plans to make updates easier for Android OEMs
Android fragmentation is one of the many issues that users complain about, which is why companies making phones don’t usually promise more than 4-5 years of OS updates. Security updates are a completely different matter and those typically go for about five years (even more in some cases).

That said, Qualcomm seems to be determined to make it easier for OEMs to roll out Android updates. The reason this is done by Qualcomm and not Google is because older chipsets require more resources and delivering Android updates for these is a very complex matter.

In an interview with Android Authority, Chris Patrick, SVP and General Manager of Handsets at Qualcomm, said that the company plans to introduce changes to make it easier for OEMs to update their older Android phones.

Basically, the reason that many times Android OS updates are delayed is because chip makers like Qualcomm and MediaTek stop supporting older chipsets. This not only delays updates, but more often than not it significantly reduces the number of updates some phones receive.

Although Qualcomm claims that it’s not one of the bottlenecks in this complicated process, the US-based chip maker revealed that it’s been working with Google and OEMs “to change the structure of inline code.” Qualcomm’s official, the company will announce something in this regard later this year.

You’ll see that, later on this year, we’ll make some announcements about some of those changes we’ve made to facilitate this and help the whole ecosystem keep Android phones closer to up to date.

– Chris Patrick, SVP and General Manager of Handsets at Qualcomm, June 2024

With the upcoming changes, OEMs shouldn’t have any issues providing Android updates in a timely fashion and for a longer time. Thanks to Qualcomm’s code optimization, the process of delivering Android updates for OEMs should no longer be that expensive and complicated.

As for end users, the aim is to have updates coming out sooner and Android devices getting support for more years. It remains to be seen how these changes will affect customers, at least those using Android devices equipped with Qualcomm chipsets.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless