Samsung Processors 5G Qualcomm

Qualcomm chooses Samsung over TSMC for Snapdragon 750G: report

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 07, 2020, 11:31 AM
Samsung is going to manufacture the Snapdragon 750G, Qualcomm's new midrange 5G-capable chipset, reports Korean Investors.

The chaebol is apparently also making the high-end 5nm Snapdragon 875 SoC that will likely be announced on December 1.

Like the Snapdragon 730G it has succeeded, the Snapdragon 750G will also supposedly be made using the 8nm process to keep the cost down. There are improvements elsewhere though, such as better CPU, graphics, and AI performance. The X52 5G modem embedded within the chip supports both mmWave and sub-6 5G.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is confirmed to be powered by the chip, and the Galaxy A42, which could be Samsung's most affordable 5G-compatible phone, will likely feature it too.

Samsung has slowly been increasing its foundry market share and the Snapdragon 750G is another win as Qualcomm chose it over market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to manufacture the SoC. 

According to TrendForce, TSMC currently has 53.9 percent of the market. Samsung's market share stands at 17.4 percent but it is expected to rise above 20 percent next year. 
 
At the same time, Samsung is reportedly also eager to take advantage of the rising prices of Qualcomm made chips by selling its Exynos SoCs to more mobile vendors.

