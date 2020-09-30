iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 30, 2020, 12:46 PM
Xiaomi Mi 10T series unveiled with high-end specs and Galaxy Note 20-rivalling display tech
Xiaomi today unveiled the Mi 10TMi 10T Pro, and Mi 10T Lite.

The Mi 10T and 10T Pro share the core specs, with the Snapdragon 865 and Adreno 650 GPU at the helm with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage. They pack a gigantic 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Mi 10T Pro flaunts a 144Hz screen with an adaptive refresh rate but one compromise has been made



Both phones feature a 6.67-inch LCD display, but the 10T Pro offers a refresh rate of 144Hz and the Mi 10T has a 120Hz panel. These are what Xiaomi calls 'AdaptiveSync' screens, which means the refresh rate can go as low as 30Hz, depending on the content being shown to conserve power. 

And lest the display bump confuses you, the phones apparently have a triple and not a quad-camera system. The last module is apparently for show and tell and serves no concrete purpose.


The Mi 10T Pro has a primary 108MP sensor with OIS and 8K video support, and the standard model comes with a 64MP main camera. Both handsets have the same 13MP ultra-wide-angle and 5MP macro modules. The selfie camera is 20MP.

The Mi 10T Pro can be had in Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver, and Aurora Blue, and the vanilla model is available in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite



Coming to the Mi 10T Lite, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 750G. It also sports a 120Hz 6.67-inches screen and the same charging speeds as the beefier models, though the battery is a hair smaller at 4,820mAh. Surprisingly, this model has an actual quad-camera setup, with a 64MP main camera, an  8MP ultra-wide unit, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth module. Its selfie camera is 16MP.

The Mi 10T Lite comes with 6GB of RAM which can be paired with either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Color options include Atlantic Blue, Pearl Gray, and Rose Gold Beach.

All three models run Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. They don't have an in-display fingerprint reader like most Android flagships and upper midtier phones, and instead come with a side-mounted scanner. 

Pricing details are still up in the air.

Related phones

Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Xiaomi MI UI
Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Xiaomi MI UI
Mi 10T Lite
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4820 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Xiaomi MI UI

