Qualcomm hops on red flag meme trend to roast Google for replacing its chips with Tensor

Google has kind of broken up with Qualcomm and the San Diego-based chipmaker is clearly not taking it well. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro - Google's next flagship smartphones that will be formally announced on October 19 - will be powered by the in-house Tensor chip and not a Snapdragon processor. Perhaps to show its displeasure, Qualcomm has hopped on the "red flag" meme bandwagon.





Android Central Social media users have turned the phrase red flag, which is used to indicate a potential problem, into a meme and various companies have also joined in on the fun. Seizing the moment, Qualcomm also sent out a tweet, and it looks like the company is roasting Google for making its own smartphone chipset instead of sticking with Snapdragon SoCs (via).





"We've decided to make our own smartphone SoC instead of using Snapdragon" — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) October 13, 2021







It is likely not targeted at Samsung as the South Korean titan has been in the chip business for a long time and a good chunk of its smartphones are still fueled by Qualcomm-made chips, although this may change as soon as next year.





Tensor may not be as fast as Qualcomm's flagship chips





Google hasn't revealed much about the specs and has only said that the Tensor will leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide a personalized experience and boost features like camera and speech recognition, and will get better with the passage of time.





Per rumors, it was co-developed with Samsung and will be manufactured using the company's 5nm process. The chip apparently features Arm's last year's CPU cores and benchmark results suggest it will not be able to beat current and upcoming premium chips.





According to leaked press material , the chip is 80 percent faster than the mid-range Snapdragon 765G 5G that powers the Pixel 5.





The use of a home-brewed chip will also give Google greater control over software updates. A new rumor says the Pixel 6 will get 4 operating system updates and 5 years of security support. Most Android vendors, on the other hand, provide two OS updates and three years of security support.







