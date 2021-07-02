Qualcomm confident former Apple engineers will help it make a chip better than M1

Qualcomm confident former Apple engineers will help it make a chip better than M10
Qualcomm had earlier bought a company that was founded by Apple engineers
Earlier this year, Qualcomm acquired Nuvia, a chip startup founded by former Apple engineers. The company plans to incorporate Nuvia's tech into its flagship smartphone, laptop, and networking chips.
Apple, which has been making chips for its iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches for a long time, unveiled a new processor based on Arm's designs called M1 last year. It powers the new Macs and iPad Pros. Nuvia founders had apparently also worked on the M1.
And now, Qualcomm has confirmed that it's planning to launch a new custom chip for laptop makers next year. The company says it's going to be the 'best chip on the market,' and that Nuvia is key to this ambition.
The chip is being designed from scratch and it will not be based on Arm's blueprints.
Qualcomm pretends it doesn't care about Apple's in-house modem
Taking a subtle dig at Apple, which seemingly plans to replace Qualcomm’s modem in iPhones by 2023, Amon said that rivals won't be able to replicate his company's years of design experience.
He also believes that Qualcomm will benefit from Huawei's precarious position in China. The Chinese company is struggling to find components needed for smartphones and is now a shadow of its former self.
Some of Qualcomm's biggest clients, such as Xiaomi, are key players in China.