Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

 View
Processors Qualcomm

Qualcomm acquires two-year-old company, founded by former Apple chipset engineers, for $1.4 billion

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Jan 14, 2021, 4:43 AM
Qualcomm acquires two-year-old company, founded by former Apple chipset engineers, for $1.4 billion
Chip manufacturer Qualcomm just bought a startup company that was founded by three former Apple engineers, for around $1.4 billion. The company in question, Nuvia, was founded by three engineers who had previously worked on the A-series chipsets that power iPhones and iPads, reports The Verge. The deal is centered around the evolution of 5G and will reportedly benefit the 5G-capable Snapdragon line chipsets.

Qualcomm will now bring Nuvia’s engineers expertise on high performance and low-power chipset design and will integrate the Nuvia CPUs with Snapdragon, to deliver a new level of computing performance. The demands of 5G computing are higher now and with this acquisition, Qualcomm will work on maintaining Snapdragon’s leadership and improving Qualcomm CPUs’ performance.

Nuvia’s CEO, Gerard Williams, who used to be Chief CPU architect at Apple, stated that improving CPU performance is a very important aspect for future computing innovations.

Nuvia has been developing a flexible custom chip core, that can result in a lot of different chips in the future. Nuvia CEO said last year the chip core the company was working on was very much like a mobile core, in terms of size and power, but with higher performance.

In a press statement, Qualcomm said that Nuvia CPUs are most likely going to be integrated across Qualcomm’s broad portfolio of products that power flagship smartphones and next-gen laptops, among other things.

Nuvia founders and their employees will be joining Qualcomm. Microsoft, Samsung, Google, and other leading tech companies have all shared their support for the acquisition in the aforementioned press statement.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S21 series could cost
Popular stories
Samsung Germany prematurely reveals Galaxy S21 Ultra specs, price, and pre-order gifts
Popular stories
Samsung to offer custom Galaxy S21 colors to buyers willing to wait
Popular stories
All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless