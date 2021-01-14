Qualcomm acquires two-year-old company, founded by former Apple chipset engineers, for $1.4 billion
Nuvia’s CEO, Gerard Williams, who used to be Chief CPU architect at Apple, stated that improving CPU performance is a very important aspect for future computing innovations.
Nuvia has been developing a flexible custom chip core, that can result in a lot of different chips in the future. Nuvia CEO said last year the chip core the company was working on was very much like a mobile core, in terms of size and power, but with higher performance.
In a press statement, Qualcomm said that Nuvia CPUs are most likely going to be integrated across Qualcomm’s broad portfolio of products that power flagship smartphones and next-gen laptops, among other things.
Nuvia founders and their employees will be joining Qualcomm. Microsoft, Samsung, Google, and other leading tech companies have all shared their support for the acquisition in the aforementioned press statement.