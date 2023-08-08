Galaxy S25 chip could be dual-sourced; here's why Samsung's version should outperform TSMC's





Additionally, the expense involved in using Intel's upcoming 20A node has forced Qualcomm to stop developing chips for Intel to build using 20A (which is equivalent to 3nm). As a result, Kuo says that Intel's 18A R&D and mass production are facing "uncertainty and risk." That leaves TSMC and Samsung Foundry as the only viable options for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 production.





Qualcomm could stick with TSMC for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 especially since the foundry's second-generation 3nm process node, N3E, is expected to be less expensive than the current N3B node that is being used to build the A17 Bionic SoC. That SoC will power the iPhone 15 Pro models this year. The issue is that if Qualcomm wants only TSMC to manufacture its 2024 flagship smartphone chipset using a 3nm node, it might need to pay a premium to the foundry to get the 3nm production capacity that the chip designer needs.









One way around this would be to dual source the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset between TSMC and Samsung . The latter's yields have improved enough to make it a legitimate option for Qualcomm. And interestingly, Samsung's 3nm process includes the use of Gate-all-around (GAA) transistors which surround the channel on all four sides reducing current leaks and increasing the drive current. Chips made using GAA also offer more precise control over current flow, and have faster performance while consuming less energy.





Since TSMC's 3nm process uses "old-school" FinFET transistors, one could argue that Samsung's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 should outperform the same chip coming from TSMC.





Dual sourcing has been done before in the smartphone industry when it comes to chipsets. Back in 2015, Apple used both TSMC and Samsung Foundry to manufacture the A9 chip used to power the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. Samsung's chips were made using its 14nm node while TSMC used its 16nm node. The die size for Samsung's version of the A9 was slightly smaller which meant Apple was able to get more complete chips from Samsung out of the same 300mm silicon wafer than TSMC.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 right here, right now! Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1170 off! For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit! Receive an extra $50 discount applied at checkout by tapping on the deal button below. $1170 off (61%) Trade-in Gift $749 99 $1919 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $50 with trade! From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $50 with the maximum trade and Samsung's all-new exclusive $50 discount applied at checkout, available only if you get the phone by tapping the deal button below. $1070 off (96%) Trade-in Gift $50 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Grab Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 on Amazon at up to $320 off! Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 storage upgrade to 512GB plus $200 or $150 off in the form of an Amazon gift card! $270 off (24%) Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Amazon





The total number of iPhone 6s and 6s Plus units shipped was skewed in favor of units packing Samsung's A9 by a 63%-37% margin. Since then, Apple has stuck with TSMC to produce its A-series and M-series SoCs.

