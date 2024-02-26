9 new Android updates: AI will make you hear pictures (literally) and there’s an 18+ requirement

1. Chat with Gemini right in Messages (beta)

2. Stay in touch while focusing on the road

3. Hear AI-generated captions for images

4. Explore your surroundings

5. Give feedback with handwritten markups in Docs

Android phone

6. Listen uninterrupted on Spotify with new casting controls

7. Check your health, wellness and fitness data in one place

Android phone

8. Access tickets and more from your smartwatch

9. Get transit directions with a quick glance



