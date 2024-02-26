9 new Android updates: AI will make you hear pictures (literally) and there’s an 18+ requirement
It’s a brand-new week and today, Google announces 9 new neat updates that are brought to you with the intention of simplifying your everyday activities by getting more done across your devices. This includes not only your phone, tablet or Wear OS smartwatch, but your car, too!
So, without further ado, let’s go straight to Android’s MWC (Mobile World Technology) 9 neat updates:
Starting this week in beta in English, you can access Gemini right in Google Messages on your Android phone. Chat with Gemini to draft messages, brainstorm ideas, plan events or simply have a fun conversation without leaving the Messages app (Gemini in Messages will be available in certain markets, in English only, on select Android devices. Available in Canada in English and French. Availability of features may vary by market and device, and a data plan may be required. Sign up for beta testing. Users must be 18+)
With the help of AI, Android Auto can automatically summarize long texts or busy group chats while you’re driving. It will also suggest relevant replies and actions, so you can simply tap once to send a message, share your ETA or start a call.
Let’s say that someone sends you a “Where the hell are you?” while you’re driving. As you don’t want to distract yourself, you’ll be able to just push a button and your Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) will be sent to the one who’s so obsessed with you.
3. Hear AI-generated captions for images
With image captions in Lookout on Android, you can listen to auto-generated AI descriptions of photos, online images and pictures included in messages. Designed with blind and low-vision communities, this feature is now rolling out globally in English.
Enhanced screen reader support for Lens in Maps helps you explore nearby and identify places like ATMs, restaurants and transit stations. You can now point your phone’s camera at your surroundings and TalkBack will read the place’s information out loud – like its business hours, rating or directions on how to get there.
5. Give feedback with handwritten markups in Docs
With Google Docs markups, you can now add handwritten annotations to Docs from your Android phone or tablet using just your finger or stylus. With a selection of markup tools to choose from, like different pen colors and highlighters, reviewing documents and providing feedback is fast, flexible and easy.
6. Listen uninterrupted on Spotify with new casting controls
The output switcher on Android’s home screen already helps you easily switch between your devices when playing YouTube Music — whether it’s your phone speaker, headphones, smart speakers or TV. Now you can do the same with Spotify. So when you’re playing media on Spotify, the output switcher will now show Spotify Connect devices.
See a more complete picture of your health right in the redesigned Fitbit app through Health Connect — with data from your favorite wearables and apps like AllTrails, Oura Ring and MyFitnessPal. In the Fitbit app on your Android phone, head to the You tab to see data from connected apps next to your Fitbit data. And in the Today tab, you can see data like exercise, steps, calories burned, floors climbed and distance traveled from Health Connect-compatible apps.
8. Access tickets and more from your smartwatch
With Google Wallet passes now available on Wear OS watches, you can access boarding passes, event tickets, gym memberships, loyalty cards and more from your wrist. Choose which passes to hide or display so they’re ready to use right when you need them.
9. Get transit directions with a quick glance
With public transit directions on Google Maps for Wear OS, you can leave your phone in your pocket and glance at your wrist to make sure you catch your bus, train or ferry. Look up departure times right from your smartwatch, then get compass-guided navigation directions to your destination. If you prefer your phone, you can also mirror directions to your watch and navigate hands-free.
