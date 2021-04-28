Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung iOS Apple Android Huawei Xiaomi OnePlus

Apple managed to close the Q1 gap to Samsung in the European smartphone market

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 28, 2021, 4:41 PM
Apple managed to close the Q1 gap to Samsung in the European smartphone market
Both Samsung and Apple had a tremendous first quarter of the year in the global smartphone market, but despite facing the fast-growing competition of budget-minded Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme, the two tech giants came out on top in Europe as well between January and March 2021.

Thanks primarily to an incredibly successful (and unusually early) launch of the 5G-enabled Galaxy S21 family, Samsung edged out its arch-rival once again, boosting its overall sales numbers on the old continent by 13 percent compared to Q1 2020 and gaining a couple of percentage points in market share in the process.

While that may sound like a big win over an always formidable competitor, said competitor also continued to reap the rewards of a successful product release of its own during the early stages of this year's first quarter, concluding the three-month period just four percentage points behind the share of the European market leader.


The iPhone 12 lineup helped Apple jump 31 percent year-on-year in terms of sales figures while also growing from a 22 to a 28 percent slice of the pie. Otherwise put, Samsung's lead from back in Q1 2020 has been essentially cut in half a year later in spite of the undeniable popularity of both the aforementioned high-end S21 roster and the mid-range Galaxy A series.

Interestingly, Xiaomi reportedly managed to eclipse both Apple and Samsung in March, becoming the number one and two smartphone vendor in Spain and Italy respectively and ending the quarter in third place as far as the whole continent is concerned.

The company's Mi 11 family was largely responsible for a 73 percent year-on-year sales growth and an increase from 11 to 18 percent market share, putting the brand well ahead of rivals Oppo, Huawei, OnePlus, Realme, and Honor.


That's right, Huawei is basically part of the "others" category now, continuing its free fall and nearing rock bottom with only 2 percent share in Europe, down from 9 percentage points back in Q1 2020 and 26 (!!!) in Q1 2019.

Both OnePlus and Realme are very close to overtaking a company that was bidding for the world heavyweight title just last year, with the former's phenomenal progress likely having a little something to do with low to mid-end Nord-branded models released in the second half of 2020 and in early 2021.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung's OLED displays outgrow phones to land in affordable Galaxy Book Pro 360 convertible
Popular stories
Sony's Xperia smartphone business reports first profit in years
Popular stories
Huawei FreeBuds 4i Review
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rumored to feature a 200MP camera

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling on select devices come May 31
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now
Popular stories
As suspected, the mini-LED tech on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a downside

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless