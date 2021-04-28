Apple managed to close the Q1 gap to Samsung in the European smartphone market
Thanks primarily to an incredibly successful (and unusually early) launch of the 5G-enabled Galaxy S21 family, Samsung edged out its arch-rival once again, boosting its overall sales numbers on the old continent by 13 percent compared to Q1 2020 and gaining a couple of percentage points in market share in the process.
The iPhone 12 lineup helped Apple jump 31 percent year-on-year in terms of sales figures while also growing from a 22 to a 28 percent slice of the pie. Otherwise put, Samsung's lead from back in Q1 2020 has been essentially cut in half a year later in spite of the undeniable popularity of both the aforementioned high-end S21 roster and the mid-range Galaxy A series.
The company's Mi 11 family was largely responsible for a 73 percent year-on-year sales growth and an increase from 11 to 18 percent market share, putting the brand well ahead of rivals Oppo, Huawei, OnePlus, Realme, and Honor.
That's right, Huawei is basically part of the "others" category now, continuing its free fall and nearing rock bottom with only 2 percent share in Europe, down from 9 percentage points back in Q1 2020 and 26 (!!!) in Q1 2019.
Both OnePlus and Realme are very close to overtaking a company that was bidding for the world heavyweight title just last year, with the former's phenomenal progress likely having a little something to do with low to mid-end Nord-branded models released in the second half of 2020 and in early 2021.