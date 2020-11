Huawei's smartphone shipments dropped almost 60% in Western Europe last quarter

Huawei had an awful quarter in Western Europe

As for the current quarter, there seems to be a lot of uncertainty. The holiday period typically brings along a sales boost, but Western European markets like the UK, Spain, and France are being held back by another wave of strict lockdowns.Circling back to Huawei , it’s clear that the impact of US trade sanctions is finally starting to show. That, coupled with a period of reduced economic activity across Europe, resulted in a terrible quarter.It shipped 6.2 million smartphones and was the third most popular brand in Q3 2019. However, in Q3 2020, Huawei slipped down into third place. Market data shows that it only sold 2.5 million devices between July and September. That represents a decline of 58.7% and means it performed 9 times worse than the market average.