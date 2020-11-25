Huawei's smartphone shipments dropped almost 60% in Western Europe last quarter



maintained its position as the second most popular brand in Western Europe last quarter. And, despite not launching a new flagship iPhone lineup in September, its sales increased a little.



Specifically, the Tim Cook-led giant shipped 8.2 million iPhones in the quarter ending September. That’s an increase of 0.1 million units versus the equivalent quarter in 2019.



Market share was also up. The brand accounted for 28.5% of all shipments in the region, whereas a year earlier that number stood at 26.4%.



Apple maintained its position as the second most popular brand in Western Europe last quarter. And, despite not launching a new flagship iPhone lineup in September, its sales increased a little.Specifically, the Tim Cook-led giant shipped 8.2 million iPhones in the quarter ending September. That’s an increase of 0.1 million units versus the equivalent quarter in 2019.Market share was also up. The brand accounted for 28.5% of all shipments in the region, whereas a year earlier that number stood at 26.4%.

IDC says Apple’s better than expected performance was down to strong iPhone SE (2020) sales and continued demand for the iPhone 11 series, which has since been replaced with the says Apple’s better than expected performance was down to strong iPhone SE (2020) sales and continued demand for the iPhone 11 series, which has since been replaced with the iPhone 12 portfolio.

Xiaomi and Oppo were the real starts last quarter

The biggest winners last quarter were undoubtedly



Xiaomi was the third-largest smartphone manufacturer in Western Europe with sales of 3.7 million units and an impressive 12.8%. Just twelve months earlier, the company recorded 1.5 million shipments and a market share of 4.8%.



Ultimately, the brand experienced a ginormous 151.6% jump in sales across the region.



The biggest winners last quarter were undoubtedly Xiaomi and Oppo. Both brands benefitted from the downfall of fellow Chinese entity Huawei, putting them on a path that could eventually see them seriously challenge both Samsung and Apple.Xiaomi was the third-largest smartphone manufacturer in Western Europe with sales of 3.7 million units and an impressive 12.8%. Just twelve months earlier, the company recorded 1.5 million shipments and a market share of 4.8%.Ultimately, the brand experienced a ginormous 151.6% jump in sales across the region.

Even more impressive was the performance of Oppo. The latter solidified its position as the fifth most popular smartphone company and experienced unprecedented growth of 566.2%



Thanks to the introduction of new mid-range models, Oppo managed to ship 900,000 units. That isn’t much in comparison to other brands, but just twelve months earlier sales stood at 100,000.