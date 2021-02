Xiaomi, not Apple or Samsung, ate up Huawei's European market share last year

Counterpoint Research

Xiaomi's performance was outstanding last year

Counterpoint believes



But regardless of that, Xiaomi has done what Samsung dreamed of — eat up most of Huawei’s share and cement its position in the market, in this case as the third largest manufacturer.

Oppo continued its successful entry into Europe

Fellow Chinese brand Oppo entered Europe in late 2019 and benefited from big marketing budgets and the fall of Huawei. It shipped 6.5 million smartphones in Europe last year, of which



Its market share has doubled year-over-year and shipments were up over 80%. The brand is in a good position moving forward thanks to partnerships with leading carriers like Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom.







OnePlus struggled, Realme exploded, and Huawei collapsed

Despite the launch of its



Despite the launch of its mid-range Nord in the summer and additional models in the fourth quarter, OnePlus struggled to grow in 2020. Its European shipments stood at 2.2 million units, a modest increase of 5%.

Realme, on the other hand, was a completely different story. It held the title of the fastest-growing brand in Europe last year, with sales increasing more than 1000% thanks to good performance in Spain, Italy, and Eastern Europe.









Lastly, Huawei was officially the fourth-largest brand in Europe last year, but its volumes dropped by 43% to 22.9 million units. In the fourth quarter, it collapsed even more — 62% year-on-year — and was much closer to falling behind Oppo.

Samsung also captured much less of Huawei’s market share than expected, with most of that going to Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Oppo. The research firm expects the Galaxy S21 series to perform much better but says the brand still has its work cut out in 2021. Xiaomi was by far the biggest winner in Europe last year. Its smartphone shipments were up an outstanding 85% in Q4 2020 and an even more incredible 90% across the full year.A huge part of this was down to its strong performance in Spain and Italy, where it accounted for 28% and 17% of shipments, respectively, last quarter. Most of Xiaomi’s growth came at the expense of Huawei.