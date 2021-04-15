Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Accessories Apple

New colorful Apple iPhone 12 cases leak ahead of April 20 release

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Apr 15, 2021, 9:46 AM
New colorful Apple iPhone 12 cases leak ahead of April 20 release
It wasn’t long ago when we embarked on a mission to pick out all the best cases for the iPhone 12 series you can get on the market right now. Among those, we listed out the vibrant lineup of Apple's own Silicone and Clear cases, as colorful as they come.

But wait—there's more! We've got some juicy updates about a whole new set of spring-themed cases we can expect from the tech giant. A couple of weeks ago, Weibo tipster UnclePan (loving the name!) leaked that Apple was keeping five new case colors up its sleeve, but that report didn't reveal much more.

Now, we have a more tangible leak, finally revealing the up-and-coming cases in their full glory. The new photos come from Twitter user Majin Bu, and they reveal quite a few sweet new colors. The tweets were shared by famous leakster Jon Prosser, which might indicate they are trustworthy.



The photos point towards mustard yellow, blood orange-red, as well as a rather fresh-looking pastel blue color. They join the recently leaked green, peach, and various shades of blue colors.



The new cases are an excellent, very spring-worthy addition to the existing iPhone accessories. They’ll work with MagSafe chargers, and the colors will most likely make their way onto other accessories like Apple Watch armbands.

We can expect to see the full array of cases and colors at the Apple event on April 20, when the company is expected to officially unveil a bunch of new products.

The big day was first unveiled by Apple’s voice assistant, Siri. It came as a surprise to all news outlets, but she was right.

It’s almost certain that we’re going to see the new iPad Pro, with a super-powerful M1-like processor and AirTags. There is a chance Apple might give us a new set of AirPods too, but that’d be a bonus at this point.

Stay tuned for more news around Apple’s Spring Loaded event coming next week.

