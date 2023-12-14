Honor and Porsche Design announce partnership and tease upcoming product launch next month
Founded in 2013 as a sub-brand of Huawei, catering to the youth market with a focus on the low to mid-range price segment, the Chinese company Honor has been making waves. Last month, Honor unleashed its latest Honor 100 series, featuring the powerhouse Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood. Now, the company is in the spotlight once again with a new announcement.
The goal is to "create innovative products that combine exceptional and functional design with cutting-edge technology." It is possible that a variant of the Honor Magic 6 series, rumored to boast an impressive camera and fast 66W charging support, might be co-developed with Porsche Design. The timing aligns, but only time will unveil the details.
It is worth noting that Honor underwent a significant change in November 2020 when it was sold to a consortium of investors. This strategic move was a response to US sanctions on Huawei, posing challenges in obtaining certain components and software. The sale not only allowed Honor to maintain its independence but also to continue developing its own products and services.
In an official press release, Honor declared its global partnership with the renowned luxury lifestyle brand Porsche Design. Known for its longstanding collaboration with Huawei, Porsche Design is now set to embark on a joint venture with Honor. The first smart device developed between Honor and Porsche Design will be unveiled in January 2024 in China.
The goal is to "create innovative products that combine exceptional and functional design with cutting-edge technology." It is possible that a variant of the Honor Magic 6 series, rumored to boast an impressive camera and fast 66W charging support, might be co-developed with Porsche Design. The timing aligns, but only time will unveil the details.
Over the years, the Huawei and Porsche Design duo have launched numerous devices. Typically, these collaborations result in special editions of existing devices, and the anticipation is no different for the new partnership.
It is worth noting that Honor underwent a significant change in November 2020 when it was sold to a consortium of investors. This strategic move was a response to US sanctions on Huawei, posing challenges in obtaining certain components and software. The sale not only allowed Honor to maintain its independence but also to continue developing its own products and services.
Porsche Design has over 15 years of success in the smartphone business, having designed and co-developed numerous high-performance devices. The brand's reputation and triumph originate from the enduring, practical, and minimalist design principles established by Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche. He not only crafted the iconic Porsche 911 but also introduced the world's first all-black wristwatch.
Stefan Buescher, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Lifestyle Group, expressed enthusiasm about “the exclusive partnership with Honor,” considering it a milestone for Porsche Design's electronics product portfolio. “We share the same goal to become leaders in the modern luxury segment of smart devices," he said.
Things that are NOT allowed: