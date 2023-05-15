Vote now: Do you think Apple's AR/VR headset will jumpstart the AR/VR revolution?
I remember testing the first-gen HTC Vive nearly seven years ago, and thinking "Wow, this will change things, and fast!" Now, all those years have passed and the AR
VR revolution is yet to come, just around the corner, it's been like this every year.
This thing just doesn't want to take off! Sony, Samsung, Meta, all tried and ultimately failed (yeah, I know, PSVR2 is the hype now, but VR games are rare as hen's teeth). In the past couple of years, though, all eyes have turned to Apple and its AR/VR headset.
That might very well be a PR stunt, but the hype around the $3000 device is reaching dangerously high levels. So, we want to ask you, our loyal readers, about this thing, called Apple AR/VR headset. Will it jumpstart the revolution we've been waiting for so long? Or it will be just another flop, doomed to face an inevitable demise.
There's a certain belief in the industry that Apple can jumpstart the AR/VR revolution, and everybody's waiting to see how will this thing play out. The latest leak amps up things even more, as Oculus' founder tweeted: "The Apple headset is so good."
Vote in our poll and share all your thoughts about Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset. Would you buy it at $3000? What about the other players on that field, Google showed a very exciting AR prototype last year. What's going to happen with this AR/VR thing?
