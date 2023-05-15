Discover Samsung May 15th!
Trending:

Vote now: Do you think Apple's AR/VR headset will jumpstart the AR/VR revolution?

Apple Polls
Vote now: Do you think Apple's AR/VR headset will jumpstart the AR/VR revolution?
I remember testing the first-gen HTC Vive nearly seven years ago, and thinking "Wow, this will change things, and fast!" Now, all those years have passed and the AR
VR revolution is yet to come, just around the corner, it's been like this every year.

This thing just doesn't want to take off! Sony, Samsung, Meta, all tried and ultimately failed (yeah, I know, PSVR2 is the hype now, but VR games are rare as hen's teeth). In the past couple of years, though, all eyes have turned to Apple and its AR/VR headset.

There's a certain belief in the industry that Apple can jumpstart the AR/VR revolution, and everybody's waiting to see how will this thing play out. The latest leak amps up things even more, as Oculus' founder tweeted: "The Apple headset is so good."

That might very well be a PR stunt, but the hype around the $3000 device is reaching dangerously high levels. So, we want to ask you, our loyal readers, about this thing, called Apple AR/VR headset. Will it jumpstart the revolution we've been waiting for so long? Or it will be just another flop, doomed to face an inevitable demise.

Vote in our poll and share all your thoughts about Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset. Would you buy it at $3000? What about the other players on that field, Google showed a very exciting AR prototype last year. What's going to happen with this AR/VR thing?

Do you think Apple's AR/VR headset will jumpstart the AR/VR revolution?

Vote View Result

More Polls:

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless