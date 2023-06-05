Vote now: What's your favorite iOS 17 feature?

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Apple expected to announce a VR headset, the iOS 17 update and more

This year's WWDC 2023 brought us a glimpse at the upcoming iOS 17 and all the new and exciting features for iPhone aficionados. The full release of Apple's next mobile OS is still months away, iOS 17 will debut on the wings of the iPhone 15 series this autumn, but this doesn't mean we can't get excited about what's coming our way.

The new Contact Posters are quite cool, but they can also be abused in funny ways. You can now leave FaceTime messages, and one of the best features, in our opinion, is the Live Voicemail transcription. If done right, this could be a game changer.

NameDrop should make contact sharing super-easy, and the ability to keep the transfer alive via the cloud (for AirDrop too) seems very clever and useful, too. Maybe the new Journal app is just your thing. Or maybe you want to turn your iPhone Pro into a smart display. StandBy looks set to suit your needs.

So, let's hear the vox populi: which of these new iOS 17 features do you like the most? Vote in our poll and comment in the section below. Maybe some of these are long overdue? Or you expected something that's not on the menu? Let us know!

What's your favorite iOS 17 feature?

