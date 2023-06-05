Meet Apple Vision Pro: the human virtual reality headset!

Apple missed on releasing its long-rumored Glasses AR/VR headgear during the pandemic lockdowns when people were steeped in the digital and virtual to no choice of their own, but its first AR/VR headset is now official but is not called Reality Pro





The new Apple Vision Pro "spatial computer," as Apple calls it, may cost as much as three decked-out iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets and comes with a number of mixed reality applications, from the educational, through training, to the gaming experience. Let's see if Apple has cracked the code of making AR/VR contraptions mainstream.





Apple Vision Pro is the most elegant VR headset





First off, the "ski goggles" analogy used prior to Apple's mixed-reality headset announcement was spot on, as it is barely thicker than a pair, but its frame looks pretty breathtaking, too, clad in light metal alloy and carbon fibre to keep weight in check.









The large external display comes as a brilliant humanizing twist that projects your facial expression to the outside world when someone passes by, and prevents the wearer from looking dorky like other such contraptions.









Vision Pro audio experience





The Audio Pods on the sides deliver immersive audio as the Vision Pro sensors map the room for optimum surround sound, or you can use AirPods for deeper audio experiences.





Vision Pro charging





The headset's charging solution is also very elegant, with a round magnetic charger that can be attached on the side to deliver power from the external battery pack with a clockwise clicking motion to keep it secure while using the gear.





An Apple Watch-style digital crown brings a familiar interface navigation system that can toggle between augmented reality, where the imagery or interface becomes semi-transparent so that the user can still see the outside world, and full VR immersion.





A number of outward-looking cameras provide that AR feel which records the outside scenery and take depth measurements for the navigation via hand gestures and eye control. In fact, this is Apple's first 3D camera set, as it proudly boasted from stage.











Can I use the Apple Vision Pro with glasses?





Unfortunately, the premium VR headset's sheer elegance means that you can't wear it with glasses, so Apple has provided space for prescription lens inserts similar to the ones your eye doctor uses during tests.









Apple Vision Pro specs and display





Coming hot after the PlayStation VR2 and the Meta Quest 3 , Apple is using some of the highest pixel density microLED displays for the Vision Pro with 23 million pixels for each eye. The PS VR2 display resolution is unchanged from its predecessor, while the Vision Pro returns a pixel density north of 800ppi, ensuring that Apple's expensive mixed-reality headset will be futureproof for quite a while.





Powered by Apple's ultrafast M2 chip in a dual configuration that is in its latest computers coupled with 16GB RAM, the mixed-reality headset is futureproof in terms of specs for the foreseeable future. It will be able to run all App Store games and software without skipping a beat.





Apple Vision Pro vs PS VR2 vs Meta Quest Pro specs and prices













Apple Vision Pro visionOS software and interface navigation





As mentioned, the Apple's AR/VR headset will be able to run all App Store software that is available for the iPad. It features a very similar interface, too, with grids of app icons on pages and it is able to multitask or run several apps at once. The new Apple VR operating system is called visionOS, though, as navigation is done via eye direction and hand gestures.





Sensors on the inside of the gear read the user's eyes, while the external cameras pick up their hands movements. A look at an external object, an app icon, or an action button will select it, and pinching the index finger with the thumb will serve as the equivalent of a tap or a click.





Can I play games with the Apple Vision Pro?





Yes, you can play all the Apple Arcade and other games on the Vision Pro virtual reality headset. They can be played with the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, too, no matter if it is an NBA or car racing game, or a shooter. Moreover, Unity game developers will be able to build dedicated games for the Apple Vision Pro.





Apple Vision Pro battery life on a charge





Unfortunately, a powerful M2 chip and two 4K display equivalents come with their own set of power draw challenges that the MagSafe Pack-style external battery won't be able to provide for more than a couple of hours. Needless to say, you can have Apple's AR/VR headset plugged in, too, so that it becomes an extended or even a primary screen for your apps and games.





How much is the Apple Vision Pro price?





The Apple mixed-reality headset costs $3499 and will come later in the early days of 2024 with a number of dedicated games and business and videoconferencing software for business users.



