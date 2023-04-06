Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!
Vote now: Would you buy a foldable iPhone?
Apple is definitely late to the foldable party, and we don't actually know the reason why. According to the latest rumors, we might see a foldable iPhone no sooner than 2025, which is a long wait. In the meantime, Samsung is strengthening its position in the market for foldable phones, especially in the US, where the competition is pretty much nonexistent.

And while we're waiting for the fifth iteration of the Galaxy Fold, Apple has yet to show a prototype. We shouldn't forget that the company is amazingly good at marketing its products, so we shouldn't write off the bitten apple just yet.

Also, only 1% of all smartphones sold around the world are foldable right now, so Apple might be waiting for the right time to attack. This is a double-edged sword, because in the meantime, Samsung could win over a lot of brand loyalists.

The situation is pretty uncertain, and that's the reason why we've decided to ask you about it. Would you buy the first generation iPhone foldable device? Or are you already converted and would rather reach out for something well-known and tested?

We know there are a huge number of variables, including price, form factor, and availability (2025 might be a bit too late), but let's try to paint a broad picture and see what the consensus is on the folding iPhone. Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Popular stories

Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
The $300 Galaxy Flip: The cheapest way to get a taste of Samsung's foldable future (and past)
Best Buy outdoes itself with the greatest no-strings Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals yet
Walmart is having a huge Apple Watch Series 7 blowout sale right now
Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
