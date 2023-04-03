Vote now: How important is display brightness on a phone for you?
Display brightness is becoming the new go-to spec for smartphone PR teams around the globe, along with display refresh rate. Now that the resolution wars are over, smartphone manufacturers turn to another popular but often misunderstood spec: brightness.
We've talked time and again about the misleading concept of peak brightness, how it's actually measured, and why it's not an objective representation of the real world performance of a smartphone display.
But we digress. How important is the display brightness on a phone for you? Do you take those numbers into consideration when you buy a new phone, or do they have no impact on your final decision? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts on the subject in the comment section below.
You can check out the Brightest Phone Displays Test article to see some experimental-based data, but long story short, a 2,500 nits peak display might not be much brighter than a 1,500 nits one. It depends on many factors, display coating being one of them. I've tested displays with 800 nits of recorded brightness and subjectively saw them brighter than 1,200 nits AMOLEDs.
