Vote now: What resolution do you use for video recording on your phone?

Vote now: What resolution for video recording on your phone?
I remember the day when the display resolution arms race was in its most heated state. 1080p was considered a thing of the past, and phone manufacturers tried everything to offer QHD, 4K displays, and even 8K was in the air at some point.

And while 8K might offer some benefits in the TV field, especially when it comes to extra-large TV sets, when it comes to smartphones, the industry has more or less settled around 1080p with some occasional bump up for flagship phones (and often it's an optional setting).

But what's the standard when it comes to video recording? It's a difficult and completely different question. Most people consume the videos they record on their phones.

For many people, the hyped 8K video recording feature is completely useless (you need an 8K TV or a monitor to make full use of such recordings). Yeah, 8K or 4K are useful for cropping, post-processing, and other creator-oriented transformations, but for normal people, it might be overkill.

But instead of guessing, we've decided to simply ask. What's your preferred resolution when you shoot videos with your smartphone? Vote and comment. Do you stream your videos to a bigger screen/TV? Or you just watch them back on your phone? Do you think 8K has any practical value for casual smartphone users?

