Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Vote now: Do we need a thermometer in our smartphones?

Google Polls
Vote now: Do we need a thermometer in our smartphones?
Earlier this month, a 40-second leaked video showed some exclusive details about the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro, and one of the most interesting features seemed to be the built-in infrared body thermometer. We don't know whether or not this feature will actually be coming to the final product, if it's true or completely bogus, but let's think about it for a second.

First of all, this alleged IR thermometer works differently from the sensor you'd find on smartwatches. Most smartwatches rely on skin temperature sensors that require contact with your skin (they use thermistors, electronic elements that change their resistance depending on the temperature).

There's another point to be made here: the temperature at your wrist can vary widely, making such measurements not very useful. The IR thermometer in the Pixel 8 Pro seems to be working like the medical contactless thermometers, and taking your body temperature at the forehead is much more accurate (the most accurate temperature readings are taken with a rectal thermometer, but we don't think these are coming to smartphones anytime soon).

Let's cut the technical stuff and say that the temperature sensor in the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro will be as accurate as a medical-grade contactless device. Do we actually need such a feature on our smartphones? Maybe during the COVID pandemic this functionality could've been a game-changer, and maybe Google started working on it back then. But what about now? Do you think it's useful or just a gimmick?

Vote in our poll, and share your feverish comments down below.

Do we need a thermometer in our smartphones?

Vote View Result


More Polls:

Popular stories

Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Inexpensive tool can be used to easily break into Android phones
Inexpensive tool can be used to easily break into Android phones
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy S23 Ultra needs three cameras to do what this $300 phone can do with only one
Galaxy S23 Ultra needs three cameras to do what this $300 phone can do with only one
Full iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max dummy units set displays the 2023 iPhone design changes
Full iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max dummy units set displays the 2023 iPhone design changes
Samsung's flexible Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be yours for an incredible $180: here's how
Samsung's flexible Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be yours for an incredible $180: here's how
Viber and Spotify team up to provide a discount on Premium so that you can rock out with friends
Viber and Spotify team up to provide a discount on Premium so that you can rock out with friends
Google owes millions after it lost a decade-long legal battle
Google owes millions after it lost a decade-long legal battle
Twitter flies into a possible financial headache, as it leaves the EU’s code against disinformation
Twitter flies into a possible financial headache, as it leaves the EU’s code against disinformation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless