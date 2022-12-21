Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Vote now: What's the refresh rate on your smartphone?

Vote now: What's the refresh rate on you smartphone?
As smartphones continue to evolve and improve, one of the key features that many people consider when purchasing a new device is the refresh rate of the display. The refresh rate is how many times per second the screen is updated. A higher refresh rate can make the display smoother and faster, and this has become a new arms race among smartphone manufacturers.

There are several different refresh rates that are commonly found on modern smartphones, including 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and even higher. We've seen 144Hz on some gaming phones, and now, in the dusk of 2022, even some upper midrange phones sport a 120Hz refresh rate, such as the best-selling Galaxy A53, for example.

Some people absolutely need a higher refresh rate for gaming or other activities that require fast response times, while others may be content with a lower refresh rate for everyday use or don't even bother to consider this when making a buying decision.

Overall, the refresh rate of a smartphone display is an important consideration for many people, and it can have a big impact on the overall user experience. Whether you prefer a higher or lower refresh rate, it's always good to have options and to be able to choose the right smartphone for your needs. About a year ago, we asked you, "How important is smartphone display refresh rate for you?" and it turned out that other features were more important back then.

So, for today's poll, we want to know: What's the maximum refresh rate on your smartphone? Do you have a 60Hz display, a 90Hz display, a 120Hz display, or something else? Vote and share your thoughts on smartphone refresh rate in the comments below.

What's the maximum refresh rate on your smartphone?

UK carrier EE extends and upgrades its 4G network to over 500 rural areas
The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades
T-Mobile is literally driving circles around Comcast to convince you to 'make Xfinity your ex'
Lockdown ease in China spells good news for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max supply
The 'world's best noise-cancelling' Bose earbuds drop to a very special Christmas price
BT begins tests on a new and faster 5G technology in Leeds
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
