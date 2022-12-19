Vote now: Are you excited about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series?
The technology wheel never stops turning! We're hurtling toward the end of 2022, which means the next big Galaxy launch is drawing closer and closer. As per tradition, leaks and rumors already flood the online space, and we have a pretty good idea what the next Galaxy S23 series will be like.
From the new rumored Infinity-O display to faster processors and better cameras, Samsung looks to raise the bar even higher with its upcoming flagship lineup. Apart from that, the S23 series could also feature other cutting-edge specs like an improved 5G modem and faster RAM, which should help optimize the user experience even more.
And we haven't even touched the camera specs yet. The 200-megapixel camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is very likely to give it a hardware advantage over its main competitors, and leaked samples indicate it will capture incredibly detailed images.
What do you think about the upcoming S23 series? Would it be innovative enough to give Samsung an edge over its competitors? Are you excited about it? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.
From the new rumored Infinity-O display to faster processors and better cameras, Samsung looks to raise the bar even higher with its upcoming flagship lineup. Apart from that, the S23 series could also feature other cutting-edge specs like an improved 5G modem and faster RAM, which should help optimize the user experience even more.
We also expect the lineup to use the latest and greatest Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and no more Exynos slowness. But that has yet to be officially confirmed.
And we haven't even touched the camera specs yet. The 200-megapixel camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is very likely to give it a hardware advantage over its main competitors, and leaked samples indicate it will capture incredibly detailed images.
Finally, there are already some Galaxy S23 leaked images showing all three models in detail. It seems that the camera bumps have morphed into isles, similar to what the Galaxy S22 Ultra had last year. So, it's time to turn on our excitement meter and do some measurements.
What do you think about the upcoming S23 series? Would it be innovative enough to give Samsung an edge over its competitors? Are you excited about it? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.
More Polls:
Things that are NOT allowed: