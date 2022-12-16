Vote now: How fast/powerful is your smartphone charger?
There's one smartphone feature that's sometimes severely overlooked. Yes, fast charging! It's an amazing quality of life improvement, and if you had the chance to compare the old and measly 5-10W chargers with something modern, and why not something from the Far East, with power sometimes tenfold more, you'd know what I'm talking about.
Still, there's a big difference between a regular 20- to 25-watt iPhone charger and a 66-watt Huawei brick, or, if we want to go to extremes, a 100-watt charger from the likes of Vivo or Oppo. Actually, we tested a gigantic 210-watt charger just recently, and the results were astonishing. This thing was able to charge a hefty battery from zero to 100% in just 15 minutes.
If we go all the way back to nickel metal batteries, and some of you may remember those times, phones used to be charged for hours and hours, usually overnight. Now that lithium-ion batteries are pretty much the standard, things have vastly improved.
Still, there's a big difference between a regular 20- to 25-watt iPhone charger and a 66-watt Huawei brick, or, if we want to go to extremes, a 100-watt charger from the likes of Vivo or Oppo. Actually, we tested a gigantic 210-watt charger just recently, and the results were astonishing. This thing was able to charge a hefty battery from zero to 100% in just 15 minutes.
What charging technology are you using, then? Are you constrained by the old and dreadful Lightning port and its (roughly) 25W of power bandwidth? Or you've embraced the super fast charging technology of the future and proudly rock a 100W charger on your Xiaomi. Maybe something in between? Vote in our poll and let us know how fast your charger is!
More Polls:
Things that are NOT allowed: