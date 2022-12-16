Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Vote now: How fast/powerful is your smartphone charger?

Polls
Vote now: How fast/powerful is your smartphone charger?
There's one smartphone feature that's sometimes severely overlooked. Yes, fast charging! It's an amazing quality of life improvement, and if you had the chance to compare the old and measly 5-10W chargers with something modern, and why not something from the Far East, with power sometimes tenfold more, you'd know what I'm talking about.

If we go all the way back to nickel metal batteries, and some of you may remember those times, phones used to be charged for hours and hours, usually overnight. Now that lithium-ion batteries are pretty much the standard, things have vastly improved.

Still, there's a big difference between a regular 20- to 25-watt iPhone charger and a 66-watt Huawei brick, or, if we want to go to extremes, a 100-watt charger from the likes of Vivo or Oppo. Actually, we tested a gigantic 210-watt charger just recently, and the results were astonishing. This thing was able to charge a hefty battery from zero to 100% in just 15 minutes.

What charging technology are you using, then? Are you constrained by the old and dreadful Lightning port and its (roughly) 25W of power bandwidth? Or you've embraced the super fast charging technology of the future and proudly rock a 100W charger on your Xiaomi. Maybe something in between? Vote in our poll and let us know how fast your charger is!

How fast/powerful is your smartphone charger?

Vote View Result


More Polls:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
The perfect smartphone camera? Xiaomi 13 Pro's 1-inch sensor with Leica colors to take on iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23 Ultra
The perfect smartphone camera? Xiaomi 13 Pro's 1-inch sensor with Leica colors to take on iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second

Popular stories

Google slahes trade-in values by as much as 85% on Pixel and non-Pixel phones
Google slahes trade-in values by as much as 85% on Pixel and non-Pixel phones
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart
Chinese newspaper accuses U.S. of stealing technology from "our Taiwan"
Chinese newspaper accuses U.S. of stealing technology from "our Taiwan"
Budget marvel Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 tumbles to its lowest price
Budget marvel Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 tumbles to its lowest price
Starting Monday, December 12th, Assistant and Google Pay will not pay for your gas or parking spot
Starting Monday, December 12th, Assistant and Google Pay will not pay for your gas or parking spot
Killer doorbuster deals make the OLED Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 surprisingly affordable
Killer doorbuster deals make the OLED Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 surprisingly affordable
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless