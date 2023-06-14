Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Vote now: Smartwatch vs regular watch - which one do you prefer?

Polls
Vote now: Smartwatch vs regular watch - which one do you prefer?
The wristwatch is one of the oldest pieces of technology that we still use today, with little change to its conceptual design and purpose. It dates back to the early XIX century, and for more than 200 years, people have been strapping these time-showing mechanisms to their wrists with great dedication.

Now, the smartwatch is a completely different animal, despite some similarities in the name and shape of the gadget (I guess we're all very traditional creatures). Telling the time is no longer the primary goal of a watch (smartwatches included). Our modern society won't let you off the hook for not knowing the exact hour, minute, and even second every day, all day.

Well, this sounds a bit extreme, but it's kida true - people wear normal watches as fashion accessories, status symbols, or mechanical masterpieces. Smartwatches, on the other hand, take care of so many things for us: they look out for our health and fitness, record our sleep, and make sure we don't miss a single call or notification. Isn't it great?

Still, there are people who don't like smartwatches and prefer regular ones, and there are many factors at play. Battery life, for one, is still a huge problem for many of the most popular smartwatches (looking at your Apple Watch), and the weight and size is still a bit over the top.

So, which one do you prefer? A nice, classic mechanical watch or a state-of-the-art OLED tracking monster, talking to satellites and guiding you through your health journey? Wait, why not have both? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts on watches of all kinds in the comment section below.

Smartwatch or regular watch - which one do you prefer?

Vote View Result


More Polls:

Popular stories

Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
T-Mobile subscribers who pay their bills on time will soon get better deals on new phones
T-Mobile subscribers who pay their bills on time will soon get better deals on new phones
People lost for words reacting to Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook proved everybody wrong
People lost for words reacting to Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook proved everybody wrong
Android 14 Beta 3 takes away a staple feature from some Pixel models
Android 14 Beta 3 takes away a staple feature from some Pixel models
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
The stylishly affordable OnePlus Nord 3 bares all in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
The stylishly affordable OnePlus Nord 3 bares all in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless