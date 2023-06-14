Vote now: Smartwatch vs regular watch - which one do you prefer?

The wristwatch is one of the oldest pieces of technology that we still use today, with little change to its conceptual design and purpose. It dates back to the early XIX century, and for more than 200 years, people have been strapping these time-showing mechanisms to their wrists with great dedication.Now, the smartwatch is a completely different animal, despite some similarities in the name and shape of the gadget (I guess we're all very traditional creatures). Telling the time is no longer the primary goal of a watch (smartwatches included). Our modern society won't let you off the hook for not knowing the exact hour, minute, and even second every day, all day.Well, this sounds a bit extreme, but it's kida true - people wear normal watches as fashion accessories, status symbols, or mechanical masterpieces. Smartwatches, on the other hand, take care of so many things for us: they look out for our health and fitness, record our sleep, and make sure we don't miss a single call or notification. Isn't it great?Still, there are people who don't like smartwatches and prefer regular ones, and there are many factors at play. Battery life, for one, is still a huge problem for many of the most popular smartwatches (looking at your Apple Watch), and the weight and size is still a bit over the top.So, which one do you prefer? A nice, classic mechanical watch or a state-of-the-art OLED tracking monster, talking to satellites and guiding you through your health journey? Wait, why not have both? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts on watches of all kinds in the comment section below.