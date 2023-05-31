Vote now: Most innovative smartphone brand in the past 10 years?

Smartphone innovation is stale, right? That's what most people say nowadays, but if you take just a glimpse at the past ten years, you'll see that this couldn't be farther from the truth.We made the full transition to OLED displays, we now have phones that can charge up in less than 10 minutes, there are 1-inch camera sensors under state-of-the-art lens systems, our phones can guide us, coach us, find friends for us, entertain us, and keep us healthy.We're now starting to bend and roll our smartphone displays, move the lenses inside to zoom in and out, and change the aperture just like on a real camera. And speaking of cameras, the front ones are soon going to disappear under the display.I'm sure there are many more little bits and pieces, features, and tools I'm missing out on. The point is, which smartphone brand pushed the innovation boundaries the most? Is it Sony with its camera magics, or maybe even someone such as Huawei, Vivo, or Oppo? These Chinese brands are pouring money into R&D like crazy!Let's not forget the titans: Apple, Samsung, and Motorola. They may seem stuck, but there are little things we don't pay attention to that are probably equally important. God, I completely forgot LG and the Wing. Shame, given the title image. So, vote for the most innovative smartphone brand and share your thoughts in the comments below.