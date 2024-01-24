Vote now: Pixel 9 Pro leaked design—hot or not?
The rumor mill never stops, it seems. The Galaxy S24 series was officially unveiled on January 17, but it seems that now we have another launch to look forward to. The Pixel 9 series. We know it's way too early to even speculate about what these devices would look like, but nevertheless, there's the first leaked render of an alleged Pixel 9 Pro.
The sides now resemble those of an iPhone, with straight angles and no curvature at all. The rounding on the corners is also very similar to the latest iPhones and Galaxies to some extent, and the trademarked Camera Bar is now an oval bump on the back of the device.
Google has been tweaking the Pixel design for the past three years, sticking to the camera bar philosophy with minor changes in color combinations. With Galaxies and iPhones looking pretty similar for the past couple of generations, Google seems to be following the same route.
The leaked design renders of the Pixel 9 Pro might be something more than a media stunt aimed at getting cheap clicks. People might be bored and tired of the same designs rehashed and reused over and over again. So, do you like this interesting rendition of the Pixel 9 Pro? Do you think it's time for manufacturers to be braver and give us something new? Vote in the poll, and let us know in the comments below.
The leak in question comes from OnLeaks and depicts a rather drastic design change, compared to the last three generations of Pixel phones. The alleged Pixel 9 Pro looks way flatter than anything we've ever seen from Google.
We can argue about the plausibility of this leak; our honest opinion is that it's not very likely that Google makes this sharp design turn, but there's another important question. Do we need a fresh design for the Pixel lineup?
