Vote now: How frequently do you use voice commands on your smartphone?

Using your fingers for information input is so old-school, right? I remember watching all those sci-fi movies when I was a kid, where everybody just spoke to the computers and commanded everything with their voice.Back in the early 2000s, one of my friends showed me a voice-operated Windows PC, and even though he was shouting "Shut down" for half a minute before anything happened, I was in awe.Now we have these voice-controlled assistants that can perform a wide range of tasks with just a simple command. And they live inside our phones! Isn't it great? What's puzzling, though, is that I don't find myself using voice commands much.I just keep silent and let my fingers talk, and it's faster, at least for me. Maybe it's the imperfection of the technology, or maybe I'm simply more comfortable typing. It reminds me of the time when I wanted to make my home smart.I installed smart bulbs, sensors, cameras, and wall plugs, and everything was tied to an Alexa smart speaker. I was able to turn things on with my voice, dim the lights, make them pink, turn on the TV, etc. But after about two weeks, I dumbed down the whole house again. It was just too much work.What about you? Do you use voice commands often? I know some of my colleagues do, mainly to set alarms, reminders, and calendar appointments. Some use it to dial people or send text messages. Vote in our poll, and share your thoughts on the subject in the section below.