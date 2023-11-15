Vote now: Do you keep track of your phone screen time?

Do you keep track of your phone screen time? Yes. I try to keep it in check! I glance over it from time to time... No. One less thing to worry about. Other (leave a comment) Yes. I try to keep it in check! 16.67% I glance over it from time to time... 16.67% No. One less thing to worry about. 66.67% Other (leave a comment) 0%





So, we all love our smartphones, right? They've become like our sidekicks in life, keeping us connected and entertained. But here's the real deal—do we ever check how much time we spend glued to those screens?It's all about awareness. Keeping an eye on your smartphone usage is crucial for keeping the digital and real worlds in check. Too much screen time has been linked to eye strain, sleep issues, and straight-on depression. By tracking your habits, you can spot those patterns and take charge of your tech time.Sure, smartphones are awesome for getting stuff done, but let's be real—they can also suck you into a scrolling abyss. There's a fine line between being productive and mindlessly scrolling through cat videos on TikTok or Instagram.There's real life outside the smartphone screen, too. People you care about and people who care about you. But let's stop with the moral narrative—we all get it—too much of anything is bad. And developers get it. They've tossed in features to help you keep your screen time in check. Setting limits and getting usage reports. Do we use those? It's time to find out!Do you keep track of your screen time? Vote in the poll and share your addiction in the comment section below.