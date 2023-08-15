Vote now: Exynos or Snapdragon on the Galaxy S24?
After Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, along with the new Galaxy Watch 6, the next thing to get excited about is the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. Samsung will most likely announce the upcoming Galaxy S24 series in late January or early February 2024, but the rumor mill is as strong as ever with this one.
Of course, we don't know if the rumors are going to bear any fruit, but the possibility is worth considering. Now, people generally aren't thrilled when it comes to Exynos chipsets, but is it such a big deal? Yeah, in the past, they were inferior to their Snapdragon counterparts, but is this the case today?
Nevertheless, we've decided to hear the vox populi and see what you guys think about the Exynos in 2023. Is it still a rotten tomato not worthy of the Galaxy S24? Or it might catch up and make a surprising return with a bang? Vote in our poll and share what silicon you want to see on the Galaxy S24 series.
One of the more shocking leaks is that Samsung is gearing up to reintroduce the Exynos chipset on its latest flagship series. This somewhat controversial silicon disappeared from the S-series with the S23, but now it might get a second chance with the S24. What gives?
Well, judging by the latest Exynos 2400 benchmark scores versus the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, things aren't looking great, but then again, these are all leaks and rumors, and should be taken with a healthy grain of salt.
