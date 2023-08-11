Vote now: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - hot or not?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Today marks the official launch of the new Galaxy Watch 6 series, meaning you can simply walk into a store and buy one. We're playing the evolution game once again, and the Galaxy Watch 6 series builds upon all its predecessors.
It seems that Samsung has finally settled on two models: one with a clean and stylish modern design, and one with a more classic take on the smartwatch and the iconic rotating bezel. There is no "Pro" model this year, and even though we might get it next year, it also seems that the most successful strategy, when it comes to Galaxy Watch models, is the one currently in place.
Is this the best smartwatch Samsung has made so far? Do you think it's hot, or are the upgrades so incremental that the new series blends with its predecessors and there's nothing that stands out?
It seems that Samsung has finally settled on two models: one with a clean and stylish modern design, and one with a more classic take on the smartwatch and the iconic rotating bezel. There is no "Pro" model this year, and even though we might get it next year, it also seems that the most successful strategy, when it comes to Galaxy Watch models, is the one currently in place.
We have our in-depth reviews of both the vanilla Galaxy Watch 6, and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic online, so you can check out those before you rush to the store, but we want to know what you think of the new series.
Is this the best smartwatch Samsung has made so far? Do you think it's hot, or are the upgrades so incremental that the new series blends with its predecessors and there's nothing that stands out?
There's nothing wrong with perfecting something that's already good, and when it comes to innovation, maybe smartwatches are an extra hard nut to crack—there's only so much you can do with this classic wristwatch design. But enough chit-chat. Vote in our poll and let us know your thoughts about the Galaxy Watch 6 in the comments below.
More Polls:
Things that are NOT allowed: