Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 now and get amazing offers!
Hurry up and preorder with some exclusive discounts.

Vote now: What's your favorite Galaxy Unpacked product this year?

Samsung Polls
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Vote now: What's your favorite Galaxy Unpacked product this year?
This year's Galaxy Unpacked event brought us Samsung's next-gen foldable devices, along with the new Watch 6 and Tab S9. We can argue about innovation all day long, but the fact of the matter is that these are top-notch devices.

Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1120 off!

For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit!
$1120 off (58%) Trade-in Gift
$799 99
$1919 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for $100 with trade!

From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for $100 with the maximum trade.
$1020 off (91%) Trade-in Gift
$100
$1119 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Preorder Galaxy Tab S9 series with free storage upgrade!

For the Galaxy Tab S9 series, Samsung's generous preorder offers include up to $650 trade-in credit, as well as a free storage upgrade, just like for the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Get in only until August 11!
$800 off (67%) Trade-in Gift
$399 99
$1199 99
Pre-order at Samsung


The Galaxy Z Flip 5 now has a usable cover screen, and you can use it to call people, message your friends, use Google Maps, and even watch YouTube and Netflix. Not much has changed in terms of design and hardware, though. Both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 have the same cameras, the latest Snapdragon chipsets, and almost gapless hinges.

When it comes to the Galaxy Watch, the company has reverted to the previous naming scheme, and we've got the vanilla model and a classic one, now with a physical rotating bezel. Whether or not this will result in sales, it's too early to tell, but according to Samsung, this feature was one of the most requested in the new model.

And finally, we have the Galaxy Tab S9 series, with the Ultra pushing all tablet limits (especially the screen size ones). It's a powerhouse of a device, but it's also not the cheapest one out there. So, which one of these is your favorite this year? The Z Flip with its brand-new cover screen? Or maybe the gapless Fold? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

What's your favorite Galaxy Unpacked product this year?

Vote View Result

More Polls:

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak shows us colorful cases and S Pens
Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak shows us colorful cases and S Pens
Get yourself the hot new Moto G Power 5G (2023) at its lowest price
Get yourself the hot new Moto G Power 5G (2023) at its lowest price
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless