Vote now: What's your favorite Galaxy Unpacked product this year?

Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1120 off! For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit! $1120 off (58%) Trade-in Gift $799 99 $1919 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for $100 with trade! From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for $100 with the maximum trade. $1020 off (91%) Trade-in Gift $100 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder Galaxy Tab S9 series with free storage upgrade! For the Galaxy Tab S9 series, Samsung's generous preorder offers include up to $650 trade-in credit, as well as a free storage upgrade, just like for the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Get in only until August 11! $800 off (67%) Trade-in Gift $399 99 $1199 99 Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 5

What's your favorite Galaxy Unpacked product this year? Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5 Galaxy Watch 6 Galaxy Tab S9 I don't have a favorite Other (leave a comment) Galaxy Z Fold 5 7.14% Galaxy Z Flip 5 50% Galaxy Watch 6 7.14% Galaxy Tab S9 7.14% I don't have a favorite 21.43% Other (leave a comment) 7.14%





More Polls:

Thenow has a usable cover screen, and you can use it to call people, message your friends, use Google Maps, and even watch YouTube and Netflix. Not much has changed in terms of design and hardware, though. Both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 have the same cameras, the latest Snapdragon chipsets, and almost gapless hinges.When it comes to the Galaxy Watch , the company has reverted to the previous naming scheme, and we've got the vanilla model and a classic one, now with a physical rotating bezel. Whether or not this will result in sales, it's too early to tell, but according to Samsung, this feature was one of the most requested in the new model.And finally, we have the Galaxy Tab S9 series, with the Ultra pushing all tablet limits (especially the screen size ones). It's a powerhouse of a device, but it's also not the cheapest one out there. So, which one of these is your favorite this year? The Z Flip with its brand-new cover screen? Or maybe the gapless Fold? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.