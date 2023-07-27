Vote now: What's your favorite Galaxy Unpacked product this year?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This year's Galaxy Unpacked event brought us Samsung's next-gen foldable devices, along with the new Watch 6 and Tab S9. We can argue about innovation all day long, but the fact of the matter is that these are top-notch devices.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 now has a usable cover screen, and you can use it to call people, message your friends, use Google Maps, and even watch YouTube and Netflix. Not much has changed in terms of design and hardware, though. Both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 have the same cameras, the latest Snapdragon chipsets, and almost gapless hinges.
And finally, we have the Galaxy Tab S9 series, with the Ultra pushing all tablet limits (especially the screen size ones). It's a powerhouse of a device, but it's also not the cheapest one out there. So, which one of these is your favorite this year? The Z Flip with its brand-new cover screen? Or maybe the gapless Fold? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.
When it comes to the Galaxy Watch, the company has reverted to the previous naming scheme, and we've got the vanilla model and a classic one, now with a physical rotating bezel. Whether or not this will result in sales, it's too early to tell, but according to Samsung, this feature was one of the most requested in the new model.
