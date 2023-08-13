Galaxy S24 shocking Exynos return: Samsung’s old mistakes - happy "Apple" ending or total disaster?

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Apple’s A17 Bionic-poweredPro is expected to debut as soon as September 12 now, becoming the first and only chip built on the most powerful and efficient 3nm process (by TSMC). Meanwhile, Qualcomm is expected to unveil the 4nmat the end of October, while Samsung’s alleged 4nm Exynos 2400 is expected to debut in the shape of aearly next year.

Galaxy S24

Will Galaxy S24 bring back the same old region based Exynos vs Snapdragon division, or will Samsung pull an Apple? Is it a good time to buy a Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S23?





As mentioned above, the Exynos version of phones like the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 sold in markets like Europe, the UK, and parts of Asia was worse than the Snapdragon variants sold in the US.And in case you needed a visual example of the disparity in performance between a Samsung flagships running on Exynos and one running on Snapdragon, look no farther than the just-released Galaxy S21 FE (Snapdragon 888) in India, which arrived as a (very unexpected) refresh to the dated flagship, which debuted in India with the Exynos 2100.I believe the camera samples courtesy of Trakin Tech speak for themselves as the pictures taken with the Exynos Galaxy S21 FE show how different chips can affect not only how fast or efficient a phone is, but also picture quality. This brand new example of old Exynos issues shouldn’t be overlooked, especially in the wake of the rumors for return of Exynos in the