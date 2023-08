Galaxy S24 shocking Exynos return: Samsung’s old mistakes - happy "Apple" ending or total disaster?

Galaxy S24

In the end, I’d like to remind everyone that the leaks and rumors surrounding the Exynos 2400 andare very fresh, meaning we could see all sorts of changes in the coming months that make Samsung’s return to Exynos seem like a worse, or a better idea. Or who knows, Samsung might change its mind and stick to using Qualcomm chips. Fingers crossed.But as things stand, I’d like to use the end of this story to raise a few questions regarding Samsung’s alleged switch to Exynos, and give you what I think are the likely answers (as of right now), but also, throw the ball to you. So feel free to answer those questions with a comment down below…That’s a question we might never know the answer to, but there are a few likely answers. For example, it’s possible that Samsung was ready to switch to Qualcomm chips for the long term but then changed its mind.Another possibility is that the Exynos chip supposed to power theseries wasn’t good enough (per Exynos standards), or Samsung couldn’t make enough units. Remember the global chip shortage? This is an ongoing issue for chip and phone-makers.But my favorite answer might be that Samsung simply wanted to buy itself some time to make a better Exynos chip, which the company now wants to bring back. Or you know - it might be all of the above.Now, that’s a more specific question, which makes it a bit easier to answer. For one, an in-house chip should be much cheaper to make for Samsung, and that might be enough of a reason for the return of Exynos.Moreover, a custom SoC allows the company to tweak the design of the chip to better fit the needs of the phone. We’ve seen this with the Tensor SoC powering Google’s latest flagships, which apparently helps the Pixel get some special AI features not found on other Android phones Ironically, at the same time, Tensor is a slower, less efficient chip manufactured by… Samsung. As per rumors, Google is looking for a chance to switch to using a different manufacturer for its chips. Ouch.While everyone expects Samsung to go back to the same old region based division for Galaxy flagships where the US and China get Qualcomm chips while Europe and the UK get Exynos, I think there’s a decent chance Samsung might steal another page off Apple’s book instead!How about a(vanilla model) with an Exynos 2400 and a+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra with the? The cheaper phone gets the cheaper (and allegedly weaker chip), while the more premium ones get the best of the best. If it sounds familiar, that’s because this is pretty much what Apple is doing with the iPhone now - the vanilla models get last year’s slower chip, and the Pro models get a brand new, class-leading SoC.That’s an excellent but tricky question to answer right now. Certainly, if you need a new (Galaxy) flagship, theseries of phones are still excellent, and I can only recommend them, even half a year later.Or you can wait for the actual launch of the(expected in February 2024) and make up your mind based on how well this one performs. Moreover, themodels will be even cheaper six months from now. One thing’s for sure - if theruns on an inferior Exynos chip (compared to the), that might make the S23 series an easy recommendation even in 2024.