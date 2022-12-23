Vote now: Do you still use any micro-USB device?

Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Have you heard? The big news is that the next iPhone will almost certainly include a USB Type-C port, effectively ending the long and unnecessary reign of the Lightning port. This followed a push from the European Commission, which began almost a decade ago and sought to standardize charging ports on all phones (at least in Europe).

A couple of months ago, a critical bill was passed in the EU parliament, stating that all new phones in Europe should have a USB-C charging port by fall 2024. If Apple wants to sell iPhones in Europe, the company should abide by that directive. But we digress.

Even though the EU is pushing for a common port on phones, there are still hundreds of gadgets that use the old micro-USB standard. My trusty (and rusty) old Kindle has it, all the external battery packs that I own also have it, and some of my smart home gadgets are micro-USB as well.

It's not a surprise: slapping a micro-USB port on a device is cheaper, and if there's not a critical need for fast charging or data transfer, there's no need to go for a USB-C connection. But for us, the users, it's pretty inconvenient to always search for the right cable.

So, today's poll aims to check how things are progressing and if you guys still have some legacy (so to speak) gadgets with the dreadful micro-USB port. Vote and comment!

