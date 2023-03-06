Vote now: Which upcoming 2023 flagship launch are you most excited for?
We are only a couple of months into 2023, but two of the biggest contenders for the title of best flagship of the year have already been released. Of course, we are referring to the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup and the OnePlus 11.
Both of the aforementioned devices are powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The S23 has even been treated with a custom version of the latter. It should be noted that stellar performance is by no means the only thing that they bring to the table.
Naturally, in the last couple of months, there has been a lot of hype surrounding the iPhone 15 lineup and the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra. According to some reports, users can expect a new design and an improved chip architecture, amongst a plethora of other upgrades. This naturally makes Apple’s entry extremely interesting.
Speaking of foldables, Google is also gearing up for its debut in this market. The Google Pixel Fold (or Pixel Notepad) is expected to arrive sometime this year and many are curious to see whether it will be a viable alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. We should also not forget Google’s standard flagships for 2023 - the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
Naturally, these are just some of the more prominent high-end smartphones that are going to be launching by the end of 2023. It is entirely possible that we have missed your personal favorite. If that is the case, don’t hesitate to tell us which is the smartphone launch you are most excited for in the comments below.
Nevertheless, as exceptional as these devices are, it is far too early to decide which will be the best phones to buy in 2023. This is why, today, we have decided to ask you which upcoming 2023 flagship launches are you particularly looking forward to.
While Samsung has launched its Galaxy S23 family, the Korean tech giant has another flagship lineup. The company’s foldables - the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 - are in for some major updates this year that can take the novel form factor to the next level.
