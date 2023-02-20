Vote now: Do you ever print photos taken with your smartphone?









Looking through my memories, I discovered only two occasions when I needed prints, and neither of them was pleasant. So, for all intents and purposes, I'm pretty fine with digital copies of my photos; they're easier to store, consume, send, etc.



Oh, by the way, Motorola once launched a photo printer mod for its Moto Z series phone, and I once tested a Bluetooth portable Kodak photo printer, and they were all very hip. But also kinda niche.



But is it the case with most people? So, today we're asking you this: Do you ever print photos taken with your smartphone? Vote in the poll, and share the specific occasions where you would need a photo printed. Do you ever print photos taken with your smartphone? Nope, never... Very, very rarely... I do it all the time, old school baby! Other (leave a comment) Nope, never... 35.9% Very, very rarely... 53.85% I do it all the time, old school baby! 10.26% Other (leave a comment) 0%



Yesterday, while I was searching for a microUSB charger (these still exist, and I needed one), I stumbled upon my old photo albums. Aside from the fact that I look ridiculous in these photos, I remembered that I had planned to make digital copies of all of them.And then it hit me: Does anyone print photos nowadays? I mean, outside of professional and semi-professional photographers, we all kinda take pictures with our smartphones. And they're pretty good; we don't need much more for our memory lane trips that are sure to come once we get old (bleh!).All these are automatically backed up to the cloud, or stored on flash drives or external HDDs; copies are everywhere. Do we still need paper prints? And do people print their photos taken with smartphones?