Vote now: Best flip phone of 2023?
I know what you're thinking! But it's only August, and the year is still young. That may be so, but we're not expecting any major releases in this particular field and form factor, and furthermore, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is fresh out of the phone oven. So the timing is perfect!
Today, we're talking flip phones. The new and flexible reincarnations of the old clamshell design are meant to offer an alternative to the ever-growing size of modern phones. A couple of years ago, there was just the RAZR, trying to capitalize on nostalgia, but today we have a handful of models, some evolving through several generations, others aiming to take the market on their first shot.
I can almost hear Motorola fans sharpening their little knives as I type this. Yes, yes—the Razr 40 Ultra, or the Razr Plus in the US, was the first to offer a truly functional cover screen, and to some extent, the new Z Flip 5 is still inferior in that regard. So, the Razr is a contender!
So, vote for the best flexible flip out there, and don't forget to drop a line in the comment section below.
There's the Galaxy Z Flip line, of course, which is maybe the most popular of them all, overshadowing the aforementioned RAZR and being the first foldable to sell for less than a thousand dollars. The latest incarnation of the series, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, offers a much more polished experience with its large cover screen.
Finally, we have the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The new kid on the block. Oppo ventured into the foldable market with a bang, showing that you can make a foldable with no crease, and that you can also make it very compact. The N2 Flip is a great little phone, and our third contender for the best flip phone of 2023. Technically, it was announced back in December, but we'll let this one slide.
