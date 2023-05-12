Vote now: Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra - hot or not?
It seems that the foldable game is finally heating up, especially after Google hopped on that train with the Pixel Fold. Let's not forget, though, that the original folding design appeared decades ago in the form of the clamshell cellphone.
Now, there are two camps in this, understandably, one rooting for the tablet-like foldables and the other placing hopes and dreams into the clamshell design of old. This may sound overly dramatic, and I'm sure people won't mind owning either of these designs, but today's poll aims to focus your attention back on the clamshell foldables.
Let's talk some specs. The latest rumors talk about a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2640 resolution and a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is supposedly the chipset under the hood. The external display is nearly square, with a 1056 x 1066 resolution, and quite large compared to its predecessor (3.5 inches compared to 2.7). The device will come with as much as 12GB of RAM paired with as much as 512GB of storage.
Now, there are two camps in this, understandably, one rooting for the tablet-like foldables and the other placing hopes and dreams into the clamshell design of old. This may sound overly dramatic, and I'm sure people won't mind owning either of these designs, but today's poll aims to focus your attention back on the clamshell foldables.
The main "culprit" is Motorola's next foldable phone, bearing the iconic name RAZR, the 40 Ultra. Motorola has this weird way of naming its devices, and I've given up trying to understand the logic behind all the families and naming schemes. The fact of the matter is that there's a new flip phone on the horizon, and according to the latest leaks, it could be really good.
Let's talk some specs. The latest rumors talk about a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2640 resolution and a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is supposedly the chipset under the hood. The external display is nearly square, with a 1056 x 1066 resolution, and quite large compared to its predecessor (3.5 inches compared to 2.7). The device will come with as much as 12GB of RAM paired with as much as 512GB of storage.
Looking at those specs as well as the leaked renders (thanks, Evan Blass), the Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra is shaping out to be a cool foldable. What do you think about it? Hot or not?
More Polls:
Things that are NOT allowed: