Apple Polls

Poll: Are you going to miss the iPhone mini?

Mariyan Slavov
By
3
Poll: Are you going to miss the iPhone mini?
It’s that time of the year again. iPhone 14 leaks are already flying around like angry bees, and the sad news is that there won’t be an iPhone 14 mini model this year. Well, I say “sad” but according to Apple, people don’t buy these compact phones nearly enough to justify the existence of the model.

The iPhone 12 mini did poorly in its debut year, accounting for just 5% of all iPhone sales in Q3 2021 (according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners).There were even rumors that Apple was going to discontinue the “mini” experiment but we got to see a successor in the end.


The iPhone 13 mini was a slight improvement but followed in the footsteps of its predecessor, sales-wise. The phone scored exactly the same 5% market share (albeit the data comes from China via Counterpoint Research), and this was the last drop. No more iPhone minis (or mini iPhones) for you.


Now, as a fan of compact phones, this news is pretty sad for me, as my time with the iPhone 12 mini could be described as a joyful ride with frequent stops at the gas station. Yeah, the battery life was pretty awful but the one-hand comfort, sweet baby Jesus!

Anyway, nothing is set in stone yet, as we’re still swimming in the rumor pool but it seems that the “mini” experiment will be replaced by an affordable iPhone 14 Max. Are you going to miss the mini? Or the time and place for small-screen smartphones is already in the past?

Are you going to miss the iPhone mini?

Vote View Result

