New Pokémon TCG game coming to iOS and Android in October
There are already quite a few Pokemon games available on mobile, but none seem to satisfy the franchises’ most dedicated fans. Or let’s just say that fans can never have enough Pokemon games.
That’s probably one of the reasons that a new Pokemon TCG (trading card game) is now expected to make its debut on iOS and Android devices on October 30. This won’t be available on the Nintendo Switch, at least not on launch, so it looks more like a mobile-focused experience.
The game promises to offer players casual battles during quick breaks, so this doesn’t seem to have any competitive or ranked systems whatsoever. Furthermore, developers announced that players can open two booster packs every day at no cost to collect Pokemon cards featuring illustrations from the past, along with new cards exclusive to this game.
Speaking of which, the game is now listed on the App Store and Google Play Store, in case you want to be notified when it will be available to download. However, no rewards are offered at the moment, but that might change in the coming weeks, so make sure to pre-register just in case.
Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket will be available for free, but the game features in-app purchases, which basically means that players will be able to purchase boosters if they want more than just the two offered for free.
Dubbed Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, the upcoming game for iOS and Android devices is being developed by Creatures Inc., the original developers of the Pokemon TCG, and DeNA Co., Ltd.
The game will also feature binders and display boards to allow players to show off their collections. That’s all we know about the new Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket game so far, but developers are expected to offer some interesting surprises to those who pre-register.
Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket | Screenshots credits: The Pokemon Company
