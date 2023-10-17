Pokemon GO introduces new feature that lets players party together
Developer Niantic has just announced Party Play, a new feature that will allow Pokemon GO players to party together in the same way that World of Warcraft players do when they want to tackle bigger challenges.
As Niantic points out, Party Play will enable up to four Trainers (level 15 and above) to venture as a party together and complete challenges, all in one shared in-game experience.
To host a party, simply open the game and head to your Trainer profile. Then, tap the new Party tab, and choose Create to get a numerical or QR code that you can share with up to three nearby Trainers.
Once a party is formed, players will get to choose which Party Challenge they want to tackle. These can be focused on spinning PokeStops, battling raids, catching Pokemon, and much more. Obviously, for each Party Challenge completed, players will receive in-game rewards.
It’s also worth mentioning that when a party challenges a raid, they will get a new bonus called Party Power, which doubles the damage of their next Charged Attack and charges with every Fast Attack.
What’s really disappointing is that you can only get into a party with other players that are “nearby,” but that’s probably because Niantic wants to encourage Trainers to go play outside. Party Play wouldn’t work with “distant” friends, hence the need to be “nearby” to join a party.
Players will even be able to see each other’s avatars on their in-game maps. According to Niantic, Party Play will start rolling out globally today, so whether you’re using an Android or iOS device, you should update your game to start using the new feature.
If you just want to join a party, things are just as simple. Open the game, head to your Trainer profile, tap the new Party tab, choose Join Party, and then scan the host’s QR code or manually enter a numerical code.
