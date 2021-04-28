Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Android Games

The most important Pokemon GO event returns in 2021

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 28, 2021, 1:41 AM
The most important Pokemon GO event returns in 2021
Niantic is confident that one of the worst epidemics in the last century is almost over, so it decided to greenlit its most important outdoor event, the Pokemon GO Fest. The company behind one of the most successful mobile games confirmed today that Pokemon GO Fest will return this year as a two-day global event from July 17 to July 18.

Unfortunately, the studio did not reveal any information about the challenges Trainers will have to tackle, nor the rewards they'll gain during the Pokemon GO event. However, Niantic did point out that 2021 marks both the 25th anniversary of Pokemon and the 5th anniversary of Pokemon GO, fans should expect some big surprises this year.

Since we're only three months away from the event, we doubt that everyone will be vaccinated, but that doesn't seem to bother Niantic. The developer advises participants to “be aware of their surroundings and follow guidelines from local health authorities when playing Pokemon GO.”

Niantic also warns that upcoming events are subject to change, so here is hoping that nothing very bad happens during the three months until the next Pokemon GO Fest. We'll keep you updated with any new information regarding the event, so stay tuned.

