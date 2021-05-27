Pokemon GO Fest 2021 kicks off in July, here are all the details
Another major milestone announced by Niantic is the fact that Google Play will be the event's official sponsor. So, Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will kick off on July 17 at 10 am and will end at 6 pm local time.
In addition, throughout the first day of the event, ticket holders will get several benefits, such as Special Research runs, access to Global Challenge Arena, and the chance to encounter certain Pokemon.
Also, ticket holders will be able to pick up a free event bundle containing three Remote Raid passes. Last but not least, all Pokemon attracted to Incense from the previous day will be attracted to Incense during event hours on Sunday, July 18.
During both days of the event, Trainer photos will be featured in the Today View. Also, all Lure Modules activated during event hours will last for three hours, while event-exclusive Field Research tasks, special on-map visual effects, and more will be available throughout both days.
But wait, there's more! Niantic hinted at even more surprises now that Google Play has been announced as the official event sponsor of Pokemon GO Fest 2021.