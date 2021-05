Pokemon GO Fest 2021 kicks off in July, here are all the details

Niantic confirmed last month the return of its biggest IRL event , Pokemon GO Fest, but did not offer too many details on the matter. Today, the Japanese developer revealed Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will debut on July 17 and, more importantly, ticket prices will be reduced from $15 to just $5.Another major milestone announced by Niantic is the fact that Google Play will be the event's official sponsor. So, Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will kick off on July 17 at 10 am and will end at 6 pm local time.During the first day of the event, players will enjoy several perks, including hourly habitats, raids, free event shirt avatar item, and the chance to encounter some new Pokemon that will make their debut during the event (Shiny Wishmur, Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole), as well as Pokemon relater to music (Chimeco, Kicketot, Audion, and a special costumed Pikachu).In addition, throughout the first day of the event, ticket holders will get several benefits, such as Special Research runs, access to Global Challenge Arena, and the chance to encounter certain Pokemon.The second and last day of the Pokemon GO Fest 2021, July 18, will start at 10 am and will end at 6 pm. Ticket holders will get to earn an extra 10,000 XP in raid rewards when they complete a Raid Battle, the chance to earn up to 10 Raid Passes when they spin Gym Photo Discs, and up to eight Remote Raid Passes when they complete Timed Research.Also, ticket holders will be able to pick up a free event bundle containing three Remote Raid passes. Last but not least, all Pokemon attracted to Incense from the previous day will be attracted to Incense during event hours on Sunday, July 18.During both days of the event, Trainer photos will be featured in the Today View. Also, all Lure Modules activated during event hours will last for three hours, while event-exclusive Field Research tasks, special on-map visual effects, and more will be available throughout both days.But wait, there's more! Niantic hinted at even more surprises now that Google Play has been announced as the official event sponsor of Pokemon GO Fest 2021.