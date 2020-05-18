Wearables Xiaomi Audio

Forget the Poco F2 Pro, Poco earbuds are coming and you choose the name

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 18, 2020, 5:47 AM
Forget the Poco F2 Pro, Poco earbuds are coming and you choose the name
The Poco F2 Pro was released only last week yet it appears as though the Xiaomi sub-branded has already turned its attention towards a new product – true wireless earbuds.

You choose the final name!


Poco first confirmed it was working on self-branded AirPods rivals in early April following an earlier poll in which customers expressed their interest in such a product. The General Manager of Poco India, C. Manmohan, has today revealed in a Tweet that the company is making progress.

Manmohan also went on to ask for further input from customers, in particular when it comes to branding. The company currently has four naming options – Poco Move Buds, Klip Buds, Pop Buds, and Funkz – but has yet to choose the final marketing name.


The ‘Poco Pop Buds’ name is winning at the time of writing followed by ‘Poco Funkz’ in a rather distance second place. Voting is open for another 18 hours, however, so things could very quickly change.

If you wish to have your say, simply vote in the embedded Tweet above. Poco will likely confirm the official branding next week.

There is no word yet on when the Poco-branded earbuds will hit shelves, but the initial launch should be limited to India before being expanded to global markets.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain
Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain
Trump administration fires a near fatal blast at Huawei
Trump administration fires a near fatal blast at Huawei
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review

Popular stories

Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless