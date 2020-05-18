Forget the Poco F2 Pro, Poco earbuds are coming and you choose the name

You choose the final name!

Hey POCO fans, couple of weeks ago we asked you which product we should bring next and you chose TWS (Earbuds). We're happy to announce that we're a step closer in making it a reality & we want your help in choosing a name for it. Vote and let's know what we should call it. — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) May 18, 2020





The ‘Poco Pop Buds’ name is winning at the time of writing followed by ‘Poco Funkz’ in a rather distance second place. Voting is open for another 18 hours, however, so things could very quickly change.



If you wish to have your say, simply vote in the embedded Tweet above. Poco will likely confirm the official branding next week.



There is no word yet on when the Poco-branded earbuds will hit shelves, but the initial launch should be limited to India before being expanded to global markets.



