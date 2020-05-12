The Poco F2 Pro 5G is official: huge display, big battery, quad camera, low price

The Snapdragon 865, a huge battery, 30W charging, and 5G

Ensuring the visual experience is as smooth as possible is the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 5G connectivity. The aforementioned chipset is already used by the



Poco has paired it with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard, although a pricier variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is also available. Unfortunately, microSD cards are not supported.



High-end smartphones often get hot when being used for intensive tasks such as gaming, but the Poco F2 Pro does its best to avoid that. The phone is equipped with 10 heat sensors and Liquid Cool Technology 2.0 that helps dissipate heat.



All of this ensures better-sustained performance. In a gaming comparison, the Poco F2 Pro registered an average frame rate of 56.62FPS, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro and Galaxy S20+ stood at 54FPS and 33.2FPS respectively.

Rounding out the package is Android 10 and the Poco Launcher 2.0 paired with a 4,700mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. According to Poco, the F2 Pro can be charged to 100% in only 63 minutes.



On an unrelated note, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster.

Four rear cameras and 8K video recording

As for the all-important camera department, the Poco F2 Pro is fitted with a quad-camera system on the back.



Leading the way is a 64-megapixel main camera that uses pixel binning technology for superior 16-megapixel shots. It also supports 8K video recording, a feature typically reserved for only the most expensive smartphones.



Sitting alongside the primary shooter is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera that supports a 123-degree field of view. Users can also find a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel ‘telemacro’ camera.



The latter is the first ‘flagship telemacro’ camera on a smartphone and offers up to 2x more macro than rival implementations.

Poco F2 Pro price and release date

The Poco F2 Pro is available to purchase starting today across the globe via partnering online retailers AliExpress and Gearbest. It will be coming to Amazon, Poco.net, and others in the near future.



The 6/128GB and 8/256GB models are available for €499 and €599 respectively across Europe, although there is an important catch. Those prices seem to be a launch promotion that, at least in some countries, is limited to only the first 500 units.



The true Poco F2 Pro pricing is €549 and €649 in Europe.





The Poco F2 Pro boasts a Widevine L1 Certification and can, therefore, stream HD content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others.