Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Cyber Monday is here
Grab excellent deals on the best phones while they last!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
The Poco logo shot at a tech fair.
Soon, users in India and Southeast Asia will have one more phone to play with: the Poco F7 Ultra. Poco's phones are sold all across the world, but their main fan base is located in the East.

Poco, a sub-brand of Xiaomi's, is working on its first "Ultra" phone, as we've reported earlier. Until now, not much was known about the Poco F7 Ultra: among the first rumors were claims that it's going to be a rebranded Redmi K80. This could mean that the Poco handset is to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. That's the flagship category right there.

Now, the Poco F7 Ultra is appearing on the FCC platform and the certifications throw some light on the phone's features and specs.

There's a “24122RKC7G” model number attached to the phone in the FCC listing; the information claims there will be three RAM/storage variants: 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, and 16/512 GB. As expected, the phone will run Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 (which is in turn based on Android 15), and will support top connectivity features including 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth BR/EDR/LE, NFC, and Wi-Fi 7.

Even though speculation suggests that the Poco F7 Ultra may be a rebranded version of the Redmi K80, it is not yet 100% confirmed whether the Poco model will be identical to the K80 Pro.

Speaking of the K80 Pro, it was officially announced mere days ago, at the very end of November. The premiere was held in China. The Redmi K80 line offers two distinct variants: one "vanilla" and one "Pro" model.



The K80 is an impressive handset powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and boasting a massive 6,550 mAh battery. While it skips the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, it offers significant upgrades over its predecessor, the K70, including a larger battery, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The K80 features a 6.67-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It comes in multiple memory configurations, ranging from 12/256 GB to 16 GB/1 TB, though it lacks a microSD card slot.

Recommended Stories
Redmi's K80 Pro upgrades to a triple camera system, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and faster charging capabilities. It features a smaller 6,000 mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, compared to the K80’s 90W wired charging.

The K80 starts at €330/$345, while the K80 Pro begins at €485/$510.

These are ridiculously low prices, given that you're getting the flagship Snapdragon experience. The Poco F7 Ultra will be yet another flagship killer that's priced in the mid-range territory.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals 2024: Save $200 on the latest iPad Pro and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals 2024: Save $200 on the latest iPad Pro and more
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
One UI 7 fervor reaches ridiculous levels as users download leaked system apps
One UI 7 fervor reaches ridiculous levels as users download leaked system apps
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless