Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Soon, users in India and Southeast Asia will have one more phone to play with: the Poco F7 Ultra. Poco's phones are sold all across the world, but their main fan base is located in the East.
Poco, a sub-brand of Xiaomi's, is working on its first "Ultra" phone, as we've reported earlier. Until now, not much was known about the Poco F7 Ultra: among the first rumors were claims that it's going to be a rebranded Redmi K80. This could mean that the Poco handset is to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. That's the flagship category right there.
There's a “24122RKC7G” model number attached to the phone in the FCC listing; the information claims there will be three RAM/storage variants: 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, and 16/512 GB. As expected, the phone will run Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 (which is in turn based on Android 15), and will support top connectivity features including 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth BR/EDR/LE, NFC, and Wi-Fi 7.
Speaking of the K80 Pro, it was officially announced mere days ago, at the very end of November. The premiere was held in China. The Redmi K80 line offers two distinct variants: one "vanilla" and one "Pro" model.
The K80 is an impressive handset powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and boasting a massive 6,550 mAh battery. While it skips the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, it offers significant upgrades over its predecessor, the K70, including a larger battery, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.
The K80 features a 6.67-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It comes in multiple memory configurations, ranging from 12/256 GB to 16 GB/1 TB, though it lacks a microSD card slot.
Redmi's K80 Pro upgrades to a triple camera system, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and faster charging capabilities. It features a smaller 6,000 mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, compared to the K80’s 90W wired charging.
The K80 starts at €330/$345, while the K80 Pro begins at €485/$510.
Even though speculation suggests that the Poco F7 Ultra may be a rebranded version of the Redmi K80, it is not yet 100% confirmed whether the Poco model will be identical to the K80 Pro.
The Redmi K80 is here. | Image credit – Redmi
These are ridiculously low prices, given that you're getting the flagship Snapdragon experience. The Poco F7 Ultra will be yet another flagship killer that's priced in the mid-range territory.
